’24’ Movie In Early Development At 20th Century And Imagine Entertainment

20th Century and Imagine Entertainment are in early development on a feature adaptation of the hit Fox series 24.

The studio could not be reached for comment.

Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran for Fox, 24 originally ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2014, and spawned a television film called “Redemption” in 2008. Kiefer Sutherland starred as Jack Bauer, an agent from the U.S. government’s fictitious “Counter Terrorist Unit” (CTU).

Imagine co-founder Brian Grazer hinted at a potential feature version of the series in a recent interview with CNBC also saying that a Backdraft reboot wasin the works with Glen Powell.

As of now no plot details are unknown and it is also unknown if Sutherland will return to play Bauer.

