These 24 restaurants just opened around Sacramento in August. What’s new to eat?

Ready to try something new? Check out these 24 restaurants that opened across the Sacramento area in August, adding everything from Indian pizza to Palm Springs-inspired cocktails to the capital region’s dining scene.

Three restaurants opened in downtown Sacramento, and another three debuted in Elk Grove. Folsom added two new restaurants, and Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Woodland, Davis and El Dorado Hills all gained one.

Baker’s Dozen Donuts (2700 E. Bidwell St., Suite 300, Folsom): Richard and Sopha Tep celebrated their longtime Folsom doughnut shop’s 35th birthday by opening a second store, this one in Broadstone Marketplace.

Burgers, Pizza + More (1020 K St., Sacramento): BPM, as Pizza Rock’s replacement on The Kay is known, opened Aug. 12 with a mix of American, Italian and Korean flavors, such as kimchi tofu burgers, bulgogi cheesesteaks and spicy pork pizza with gochujang tomato sauce.

Cabana Club (414 K St., Suite 125, Sacramento): Smic’s Sip & Quip owner Paula Thompson’s pink-walled Downtown Commons restaurant and desert-themed cocktail lounge pays homage to her hometown of Palm Springs.

Cabana Club offers specialty cocktails such a Pink Flamingo. The new Palm Springs-inspired cocktail lounge and eatery in Downtown Commons gave a sneak peek Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Chip Cookies (3590 Crocker Drive, Suite 110, Sacramento): A Utah-based dessert chain known for stuffed and loaded cookies, Chip Cookies opened its first Sacramento-area location in Curtis Park’s Crocker Village development on Aug. 3.

Curry Pizza House (5640 Whitelock Parkway, Suite 140, Elk Grove): Indian fusion pizzas such as the curry chicken masala or shahi paneer share menu space with more classic pies at this Fremont-based chain, which has additional locations in North Natomas, Roseville and Folsom.

Delish Pizza (933 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville): This local chain’s seventh Sacramento-area pizzeria opened in Pleasant Grove Pointe shopping center in place of a former Pizza Hut, with pies such as the Maui Pizza (spicy red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, tomatoes and onions).

Kajiken (7470 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 120, Elk Grove): The region’s first restaurant specializing in abura soba (a Japanese dish similar to broth-less ramen) opened Aug. 22 in The Ridge shopping center, and carries a Michelin recommendation from its San Mateo location.

Kajiken’s signature dish is homura abura soba, which has spicy minced pork, green onions, bamboo shoots, seaweed, fish powder, chives and raw egg yolk.

La Kalle (908 15th St., Sacramento): A downtown Latin nightclub after dark, La Kalle began whipping up Cali-Mex bar food such as birria egg rolls, fish tacos and loaded nachos in Republic Bar & Grill’s former space on Aug. 30.

Let’s Pot (6692 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento): Customers at this all-you-can-eat hot pot shop in Little Saigon pile handmade dumplings, A5 Wagyu brisket and New Zealand lamb into bubbling tabletop vats before retreating to private karaoke rooms.

Market on 28th (1527 28th St., Sacramento): This Hidden Dumpling House offshoot cafe has spit out grab-and-go Asian items such as sushi rolls, gyudon beef-and-rice bowls and imitation shrimp musubi during its soft opening.

Nash + Tender (8451 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 10, Elk Grove): Armando Rodriguez subbed in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches for his Netillo’s Takos concept in Laguna 99 Plaza, adding the third Nash + Tender location on top of ones in Stockton and Lodi.

Pier 50 Sushi (330 Palladio Parkway, Suite 2045, Folsom): Fukumi Restaurant Group’s all-you-can-eat sushi smorgasbord opened Aug. 15 in Palladio at Broadstone shopping center, joining a twin concept in Arden Arcade.

Pinkberry (4311 Town Center Blvd., Suite 440, El Dorado Hills): The United States’ most successful frozen yogurt chain opened its sixth area location inside a Togo’s in Market Place at Town Center.

Qisa Coffee (2348 Castro Way, Suite 101, Sacramento): Baklava & Coffee food stand owner Abdul Aziz’s Yemeni cafe opened Aug. 30 on the ground floor of the Amalia, a new mixed-use development in Curtis Park, with bites such as falafel wraps, samosas and Turkish delights.

Rice Theory (5005 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento): The line stretched down Freeport Boulevard at Rice Theory’s Aug. 1 soft opening as people awaited tightly-packed onigiri, inari and musubi from the grab-and-go Hollywood Park snack shop.

Royal Tasty Cuisine & Catering (4720 Mack Road, Suite 4, Sacramento): This halal south Sacramento restaurant and catering business specializes in Indian and Pakistani foods such as egg biryani, chicken malai tikka or street corn known as bhutta masala.

Saffron Mediterranean Kebab House (1392 E. Main St., Suite B, Woodland): Afghan and Persian influences are clear at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Woodland Crossroads shopping center, with dishes such as kashk bademjan (eggplant-yogurt dip) or koobideh kebabs.

Séka Hills (1717 S St., Suite 6, Sacramento): The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation’s Capay Valley-produced honey, beef, olive oil and more are on full display in this tasting room near midtown, which opened Aug. 10 with hot and cold small plates from chef Casey Willard.

Teaspoon (2441 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento): Loehmann’s Plaza in Arden Arcade marks the fifth area location for this Los Altos-based boba shop founded by a UC Davis alumna. Look for macarons, cookies and cakes in the rotating pastry case.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill (5198 Commons Drive, Suite 103, Rocklin): Souvlaki, gyros, and salads make for easy lunches and dinners at this quick-service restaurant in Rocklin Commons commercial center, with other area locations in Curtis Park and Roseville.

Tokyo House (5110 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento): Old Foothill Farms’ new ramen shop puts out bowls of black garlic tonkotsu, savory chicken miso broth and spicy tan tan men, plus donburi and curry bowls.

Vechos (1600 Fulton Ave., Sacramento): Comfort food rules at Kevin and Alexis Ramos’ Arden Arcade restaurant (formerly in Granite Bay), with hamburgers, pizzas, salads and down-home skillet dishes such as housemade meatballs.

Wayback Burgers (1351 W. Covell Blvd., Davis): This Connecticut-based fast food chain’s fourth area restaurant serves up nostalgic burgers and hand-spun milkshakes in Davis’ Marketplace shopping center, as at Roseville, Folsom and south Sacramento locations.

World Traveler Coffee Roasters (6881 Douglas Blvd., Suite 26, Granite Bay): Founded in Roseville in 2019, World Traveler Coffee Roasters opened its sixth cafe on Aug. 31 in Country Gables shopping center, with trademark eclairs and beans sourced from around the world.



