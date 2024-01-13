24 to watch in 2024: He expects Lexington Center to do something it’s never done before

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Brian Sipe, general manager of Central Bank Center, which includes Rupp Arena, Lexington Convention Center, Triangle Park and Lexington Opera House since October 2021.

Background: Previously was Rupp director of booking for Oak View Group, which manages the downtown venue. He joined Oak View after serving as general manager of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Penn. Sipe has a professional voting membership in the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

Why 2024 will be notable: The four venues are coming off a record-setting year and Sipe expects them to continue that trend and hit a major benchmark in 2024: The expanded and revamped convention center likely will operate in the black for the first time in its history, Sipe said. “That will be huge when we achieve that.”

After a year with more concerts and events than ever before, not counting University of Kentucky athletics, Sipe said, “We’re going to repeat and beat that in 2024 with more shows, events and conventions.”

Besides top rock and country artists, Sipe has focused on bringing a diverse slate of top name comedy acts to Rupp and the Opera House, which hosted two Netflix specials recently. And Jo Koy, one of the biggest names in comedy, will be returning to Rupp in February, fresh off his gig hosting the Golden Globes.

Stay tuned because Sipe said Rupp is going to have some big announcements coming on the concert and entertainment side too in January as well.

Why do you think he will be successful? “Brian goes the extra mile to appeal to all parts of the Lexington community, meet the needs of the community and bring in more business, support UK sports and local arts at the Opera House,” said Karen Hill, chairwoman of the Lexington Convention Center board. “He knows how important Lexington Center is to the community and looks for opportunities to bring Lexington Center in as a partner.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you and your organization? “In 2024 we’re going to start planning for our contribution for Lexington’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2025 and Rupp Arena’s 50th anniversary, which starts in 2026,” Sipe said. “We’re open to everything from an artist resident for a couple of shows to bringing in a national television production. Everything is in the hat ... for that.”