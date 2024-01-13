24 to watch in 2024: This Lexington attorney wants to continue advocacy in the statehouse

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Daniel Whitley, a private Lexington defense attorney for more than 10 years who plans to run for state representative.

Background: Whitley is a Lexington native who attended Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, continuing on to the University of Kentucky. He received his Juris Doctorate from Florida A&M College of Law. Whitley began his career at the Louisville Public Defender’s Office, and later opened his own firm, Whitley Law. Whitley takes pride in representing people who he feels are good people put in bad situations.

Why 2024 will be notable: Whitley consistently represents and advocates for clients who are underserved minorities. His work in courtrooms often underlines power imbalances between defendats and prosecutors, and he advocates for educating the public about racial and socioeconomic disparities in the criminal legal system. In 2024, he hopes to take his fight to Frankfort, telling the Herald-Leader he plans to run for the 77th District seat, which covers a northern portion of Lexington.

Why do you think he will be successful? Marisha Hines, Whitley’s office manager, said she hopes to see Whitley continue to motivate and inspire people to work hard and set goals to achieve success in 2024.

“It has been my pleasure working for Mr. Whitley for the past five years, and I have found him to be an extraordinary leader that strives to meet the needs of his clients and staff.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you and your organization? Whitley has a passion to continue his work in the new year and take it a step further by running for office.

“I grew up in Coolavin Apartments as a child. I love politics and have spent my time in Lexington living in the 77th District. I feel like I have a voice and have a great passion to make my community better,” Whitley said. “I believe as an advocate I have used my voice to stand up for the voiceless in the courthouse and I think my ability to do the same in Frankfort is needed. I’ll continue to practice law but the ability to speak and create laws that will benefit my community outside of the courtroom excites me!”