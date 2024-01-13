$248M in upgrades coming to Whitehorse airport — including runway rebuild

Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport on April 17, 2023. It's getting major upgrades with funding announced Friday by the territorial and federal governments. (Virginie Ann/CBC - image credit)

The federal and Yukon governments are together investing more than $248 million into work at the airport in Whitehorse — with the bulk of the money being spent on rebuilding the main runway.

Yukon's minister of Highways and Public Works, Nils Clarke, said in a media statement on Friday that the work would ensure the airport continues to meet the needs of the territory.

The Yukon government is contributing $62 million toward the overall work, while the federal government is putting in more than $186 million.

Clarke said $160 million from the total funding would go toward the runway replacement, and a contract had been signed with Flatiron Construction for the work. The rest, he said, is allocated for other "critical improvements" that are still being planned — like additional lighting on the runway.

Clarke said the runway replacement is a large project, but disruption to the public was expected to be minimal.

A second runway was expected to be extended and upgraded in 2022. That work was intended so larger planes could use the second runway while there was maintenance, snow-removal or de-icing happening on the main runway.