24th annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic draws thousands of admirers

A B.C. Coroners Service inquest is recommending police change how they conduct strip searches after the death of a 23-year-old woman. Jaime Diane Hope died of a methamphetamine overdose in a police holding cell on April 14, 2019, after being arrested by RCMP in Dawson Creek, about 1,190 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The inquest into Hope's death ended Friday at the Dawson Creek Law Courts. Coroner's inquests are mandatory in B.C. when a person dies while detained or in police custody. In a v