A 25-degree drop in temperature for the Denver metro area through Saturday
A cold front rolled through overnight and temperatures will be about 25 degrees cooler across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon has doubled within the last 24 hours, from 3.3 square kilometres Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres Wednesday morning. Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Cree
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. Three people were injured but there were no reports of serious damage.
VANCOUVER — A "grateful" emergency management minister says the threat of a flood disaster along British Columbia's Chilcotin and Fraser rivers appears to have been averted when a massive lake drained overtop of a landslide.
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
Two separate fires in the Penticton area, located in B.C.'s southern Interior, forced people from their homes Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, throughout the day, several communities in the province lifted evacuation orders for close to 200 properties, though the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has warned that wildfire risks remain.The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency Tuesday evening due to the 0.2-square-kilometre Lower Blue Mountain wildfire burning on the band's land.Chief
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.
CALGARY — WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week, and the decreased capacity means it will have to cut flights across its network for the "foreseeable future."
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In her yard under the blazing sun Wednesday, Debbie Penrose Fischer leafed through a water-logged cookbook with sentimental value that she hoped to salvage but doubted she could. Nearby, friends helped carry boxes out of her family's garage, which was inundated this week after a lake dammed by the Mendenhall Glacier let rip — sending floodwaters into neighborhoods like hers that never had to worry about that threat before.
The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)