25 "Nice Guys" Who Will Surely Go Down In History As The Worst People In The WORLD

Warning: Some submissions include topics of verbal abuse, harassment, and body-shaming. Please proceed with caution.

1.This "nice guy," who wholeheartedly believed that his dating profile was sincere towards women:

2.This "nice guy," who invited his ex-girlfriend to his baby shower and turned into a baby himself when she declined:

3.This "nice guy," who hit on an LGBTQ+ woman and was weirdly baffled when they rejected him:

4.This "nice guy," who hit on an old elementary school classmate but told her not to "let it get to her head":

5.This "nice guy," who totally ignored a woman's boundaries and was just really, really cruel about it all:

6.This "nice guy," who tried convincing a woman that "career women" were fools, and that a man who "takes care of women" is admirable:

7.This "nice guy," who pressured a woman into sending him naked pictures when she repeatedly refused to do so:

8.This "nice guy," who told a woman to "humble up" after she confidently posted a picture of herself on Snapchat:

9.This "nice guy," who wouldn't take no for an answer, and ultimately insulted the woman he was "trying to make his friend":

10.This "nice guy," who was married but pushed a different woman to have sex with him anyway because he could "bring something [she'd] absolutely enjoy":

11.This "nice guy," who weirdly blamed social media for "decent guys" not getting the love they so rightly "deserve":

12.This "nice guy," who body-shamed a woman and most likely made her feel truly horrible in the process:

13.This "nice guy," who thought that being honest and upfront with a woman was the right move (when in reality, his personality spewed horrific red flags):

14.This "nice guy," who broke into his crush's house in the middle of the night to give her flowers and wanted to "track her down" to "apologize:"

15.These "nice guys," who victim-blamed a woman for "dating the wrong guy" after her ex burned down her parents' house:

16.This "nice guy," who was shockingly offended when a woman canceled their date:

17.This "nice guy," who didn't understand the concept of boundaries and attempted to defend his "wholesome attitude":

18.This "nice guy," who thought he had the divine right to ask a woman out for drinks because "it was his birthday":

19.This "nice guy," who couldn't fathom that "modern-day women" have the right to make their own dating decisions (even though he's all about "women's rights"):

20.This "nice guy," who didn't know the meaning of rejection and instead took the opportunity to cruelly insult a woman:

21.This "nice guy," who totally disregarded a woman who MISCARRIED a baby and still wanted a blowjob from her:

22.This "nice guy," who was drunkenly crude about a woman's appearance in what he probably thought was "complimentary":

23.This "nice guy," who thought he was being suuuuuuuper kind, when in reality, was perpetuating some pretty toxic behavior:

24.This "nice guy," who shamed women who used vibrators instead of "feeling satisfied" by having sex with "a real man":

25.And this "nice guy," who unfairly expected the world out of a woman he had only been talking to for a day:

To sum it up: