25 "Nice Guys" Who Will Surely Go Down In History As The Worst People In The WORLD

Warning: Some submissions include topics of verbal abuse, harassment, and body-shaming. Please proceed with caution.

1.This "nice guy," who wholeheartedly believed that his dating profile was sincere towards women:

A text post discusses being a "good guy" by contrasting against the stereotype of "hot guys" who don't care
u/queenofcyanide / Via reddit.com

2.This "nice guy," who invited his ex-girlfriend to his baby shower and turned into a baby himself when she declined:

Text conversation with messages about possibly getting back together and having a baby due in the summer
u/OverlordKeesh / Via reddit.com
Text message exchange discussing an invitation to a baby shower, ending with one party blocking the other after a heated conversation
u/OverlordKeesh / Via reddit.com

3.This "nice guy," who hit on an LGBTQ+ woman and was weirdly baffled when they rejected him:

Text exchange: "How are you doing today pretty?" followed by "Do you have a boyfriend?" Response: "Oh no, I like girls lol." Follow-up: "Why don't you like boys?"
u/shuichihasdied / Via reddit.com
A chat where one person discusses not being attracted to boys and responds to messages about Snapchat and how the other is doing
u/shuichihasdied / Via reddit.com
A text exchange between two people from September 1 to 6, discussing absence and well-being
u/shuichihasdied / Via reddit.com
Chat showing a message where someone expresses romantic interest and hopes for a frequent conversation, followed by a reply about being blocked
u/shuichihasdied / Via reddit.com

4.This "nice guy," who hit on an old elementary school classmate but told her not to "let it get to her head":

Text conversation: Person 1 expresses surprise and compliments the other. Person 2 responds humorously about unexpected messages from a school bully
u/Ready-Knowledge2618 / Via reddit.com
Text conversation with messages about saying goodnight, not offending, and asking about work
u/Ready-Knowledge2618 / Via reddit.com

5.This "nice guy," who totally ignored a woman's boundaries and was just really, really cruel about it all:

Summary of text: The message discusses boundaries, repeated rejections, negative past interactions, and concerns about consent violations
u/vajra-mushti / Via reddit.com
A person comments on an online post, rejecting another user's ego-driven message, mentioning self-respect and a busy life; response calls them "Goofy af"
u/vajra-mushti / Via reddit.com

6.This "nice guy," who tried convincing a woman that "career women" were fools, and that a man who "takes care of women" is admirable:

"Most men are not looking for some boss babe"
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com
"I feel like I'm doing my part by speaking out"
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com
"Do you actually think a man like me cares about that?"
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com

7.This "nice guy," who pressured a woman into sending him naked pictures when she repeatedly refused to do so:

"I was respectful"
u/Jaydensreddit666 / Via reddit.com

8.This "nice guy," who told a woman to "humble up" after she confidently posted a picture of herself on Snapchat:

"Nice guy:" "You do have an incredible body, you just gotta humble up like I work out every day I have a decently attractive body"
u/experiment525 / Via reddit.com

9.This "nice guy," who wouldn't take no for an answer, and ultimately insulted the woman he was "trying to make his friend":

Woman: "I had a great time with you but unfortunately there was no spark on my end" "Nice guy:" "Oh wow...I got a completely different vibe from you last night"
u/Feeling_Note_1487 / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "You know, I'd be a lot more discouraged if you weren't as chubby and masculine"
u/Feeling_Note_1487 / Via reddit.com

10.This "nice guy," who was married but pushed a different woman to have sex with him anyway because he could "bring something [she'd] absolutely enjoy":

"I'm very much into showing you an amazing time"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
"Why don't you try something good with a man that is that good at everything"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
"I do respect you so don't think I don't"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
"I won't bother you then if you're not open minded enough"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com

11.This "nice guy," who weirdly blamed social media for "decent guys" not getting the love they so rightly "deserve":

"I just wish you guys respected the good men in your prime years and reward them for that"
u/FrankenNurse / Via reddit.com

12.This "nice guy," who body-shamed a woman and most likely made her feel truly horrible in the process:

"I felt the ground shake did u just sit down"
u/Mildlysadmoose / Via reddit.com

13.This "nice guy," who thought that being honest and upfront with a woman was the right move (when in reality, his personality spewed horrific red flags):

"I want an obedient wife and a big family"
u/stabbingtoday / Via reddit.com
"I low-key love saying no to white girls"
u/stabbingtoday / Via reddit.com

14.This "nice guy," who broke into his crush's house in the middle of the night to give her flowers and wanted to "track her down" to "apologize:"

"Nice guy:" "I'm sick to death of girls saying they want to be swept off their feet but when someone does it they get abused for it"
u/Throwaway-0364 / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "I can get her number anyway, I have methods and people who can find stuff like that out for me"
u/Throwaway-0364 / Via reddit.com

15.These "nice guys," who victim-blamed a woman for "dating the wrong guy" after her ex burned down her parents' house:

Image of woman's house being burned down by her ex who she has a restraining order against
u/Contact_Free / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "I don't understand why women choose these evil, jealous men and overlook the kind, sweet caring gentlemen like me! If you want to talk I'm a good listener and supporter"
u/Contact_Free / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "That's messed up her family had to go through that because she was messing with a weirdo"
u/Contact_Free / Via reddit.com

16.This "nice guy," who was shockingly offended when a woman canceled their date:

Man "offended" when woman canceled a date
u/skiskooska / Via reddit.com
Man "offended" when woman canceled a date
u/skiskooska / Via reddit.com

17.This "nice guy," who didn't understand the concept of boundaries and attempted to defend his "wholesome attitude":

"Yeah I push boundaries — so sorry"
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com
"The one guy in the world [who] doesn't send unsolicited dick pics, but I'm disrespectful"
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com

18.This "nice guy," who thought he had the divine right to ask a woman out for drinks because "it was his birthday":

Man upset woman won't let him over because "it's his birthday"
u/No_Flan_915 / Via reddit.com
Man upset woman won't let him over because "it's his birthday"
u/No_Flan_915 / Via reddit.com

19.This "nice guy," who couldn't fathom that "modern-day women" have the right to make their own dating decisions (even though he's all about "women's rights"):

"You keep picking the bad boys and think they're gonna commit; We men don't take women over 30 divorced or with kids seriously"
u/dirty_rat_time / Via reddit.com

20.This "nice guy," who didn't know the meaning of rejection and instead took the opportunity to cruelly insult a woman:

"Nice guy:" "You are not important enough member of society to expect random ppl like me to know shit ab you"
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "Either way I literally don't give a fuck"
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

21.This "nice guy," who totally disregarded a woman who MISCARRIED a baby and still wanted a blowjob from her:

"Free today to suck me off?
u/CraftySappho / Via reddit.com

22.This "nice guy," who was drunkenly crude about a woman's appearance in what he probably thought was "complimentary":

"I'm all about consent"
u/asiantitor / Via reddit.com

23.This "nice guy," who thought he was being suuuuuuuper kind, when in reality, was perpetuating some pretty toxic behavior:

Man insisting that he's a "good dating match"
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com
Man insisting that he's a "good dating match"
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com
Man insisting that he's a "good dating match"
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

24.This "nice guy," who shamed women who used vibrators instead of "feeling satisfied" by having sex with "a real man":

"Girls will pound themselves silly with a piece of plastic while leaving a good man that would love them 'till [the] end of time in the friend zone"
u/Sandman1025 / Via reddit.com

25.And this "nice guy," who unfairly expected the world out of a woman he had only been talking to for a day:

"Nice guy:" "You couldn't say good morning or anything before you hopped on, so I see where your minds at"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "It makes me mad you didn't even say good morning"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "No one makes no effort or fail to see something that they did which was stupid"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "Okay. Smh. For someone so interested you definitely didn't show it"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "Coward. Probably blocked me anyways. But yeah dude you do the exact opposite of what to do when someone's definitely upset at you"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "Furthermore when someone is upset with you the last thing you should do is not respond because that creates so much more"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy:" "You seem really attractive and really interested and then you 180 unaided didn't bother trying so fuck you"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com
"Nice guy" texting from a new number: "You'll probably never find love"
u/Ohheylookitsash / Via reddit.com

To sum it up:

Kathryn Hahn in "Agatha All Along"
Marvel / Disney+

