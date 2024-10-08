25 "Nice Guys" Who Will Surely Go Down In History As The Worst People In The WORLD
Warning: Some submissions include topics of verbal abuse, harassment, and body-shaming. Please proceed with caution.
1.This "nice guy," who wholeheartedly believed that his dating profile was sincere towards women:
2.This "nice guy," who invited his ex-girlfriend to his baby shower and turned into a baby himself when she declined:
3.This "nice guy," who hit on an LGBTQ+ woman and was weirdly baffled when they rejected him:
4.This "nice guy," who hit on an old elementary school classmate but told her not to "let it get to her head":
5.This "nice guy," who totally ignored a woman's boundaries and was just really, really cruel about it all:
6.This "nice guy," who tried convincing a woman that "career women" were fools, and that a man who "takes care of women" is admirable:
7.This "nice guy," who pressured a woman into sending him naked pictures when she repeatedly refused to do so:
8.This "nice guy," who told a woman to "humble up" after she confidently posted a picture of herself on Snapchat:
9.This "nice guy," who wouldn't take no for an answer, and ultimately insulted the woman he was "trying to make his friend":
10.This "nice guy," who was married but pushed a different woman to have sex with him anyway because he could "bring something [she'd] absolutely enjoy":
11.This "nice guy," who weirdly blamed social media for "decent guys" not getting the love they so rightly "deserve":
12.This "nice guy," who body-shamed a woman and most likely made her feel truly horrible in the process:
13.This "nice guy," who thought that being honest and upfront with a woman was the right move (when in reality, his personality spewed horrific red flags):
14.This "nice guy," who broke into his crush's house in the middle of the night to give her flowers and wanted to "track her down" to "apologize:"
15.These "nice guys," who victim-blamed a woman for "dating the wrong guy" after her ex burned down her parents' house:
16.This "nice guy," who was shockingly offended when a woman canceled their date:
17.This "nice guy," who didn't understand the concept of boundaries and attempted to defend his "wholesome attitude":
18.This "nice guy," who thought he had the divine right to ask a woman out for drinks because "it was his birthday":
19.This "nice guy," who couldn't fathom that "modern-day women" have the right to make their own dating decisions (even though he's all about "women's rights"):
20.This "nice guy," who didn't know the meaning of rejection and instead took the opportunity to cruelly insult a woman:
21.This "nice guy," who totally disregarded a woman who MISCARRIED a baby and still wanted a blowjob from her:
22.This "nice guy," who was drunkenly crude about a woman's appearance in what he probably thought was "complimentary":
23.This "nice guy," who thought he was being suuuuuuuper kind, when in reality, was perpetuating some pretty toxic behavior:
24.This "nice guy," who shamed women who used vibrators instead of "feeling satisfied" by having sex with "a real man":
25.And this "nice guy," who unfairly expected the world out of a woman he had only been talking to for a day:
To sum it up: