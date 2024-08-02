I-25 project to begin Aug 12

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Critics Stunned By Donald Trump’s ‘Heartless’ Punch Line About Man Killed At His Rally
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
- HuffPost
Simone Biles Turns 1 Of Donald Trump's Controversial Terms Into A Winning Tweet
The six-time gold medalist isn't holding back this Olympics. Like, at all.
- CNN
She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message
American Skyler Mapes and Italian local Giuseppe Morisani spent a magical evening together in Rome. Then they drove across Italy together. Here’s what happened.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden's Latest Ding Of Donald Trump Was 'Mic Drop Moment,' Says CNN's Dana Bash
The president had a simple yet effective question when reminded of his predecessor's claim.
- The Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy’s First Reaction to Trump Saying Harris Isn’t Black: ‘Oh No’
Donald Trump’s supporters are just like everyone else—wondering what the GOP presidential nominee is going to say next.Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted he was worried what Trump was going to say when he questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity at a convention for Black journalists.Asked about his initial reaction to Trump’s remarks, McCarthy said he thought: “Oh no, where are you going?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered rig
- CBC
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting over 'ongoing neighbour dispute' in Stratford, Ont.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
- The Independent
Trump world erupts amid reports Kellyanne Conway trashing JD Vance
Staffer claimed damaging leaks about Vance are ‘100 percent’ from Conway
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Scorches Cousin Eric Trump: 'Beneath My Contempt'
Donald Trump's niece pulled no punches with a blistering critique of her relative.
- INSIDER
Trump complains that Kamala Harris calls him a felon in latest bid to get hush-money judge to recuse himself
In a new legal filing, Trump, a convicted felon, complains about the former California attorney general's "prosecutor vs. felon" campaign taunts.
- HuffPost
White House Brutally Mocks Rep. Nancy Mace's Troll Tweet With Just 3 Words
Right around the time the South Carolina Republican declared Biden "MIA," news broke that his administration had arranged a massive prisoner exchange.
- HuffPost
NABJ Moderator Recalls Exact Moment She 'Sank In My Seat' In Trump Interview
And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
- Hello!
Anant Ambani's new wife Radhika rocks tangerine mini skirt in first photos from Paris honeymoon
Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was pictured with his new wife Radhika Merchant at the Paris Olympic Games amid their honeymoon.
- The Daily Beast
CNN Host Laura Coates Erupts at Pro-Trump Guest on Panel Talking Race
A CNN panel grew testy Wednesday night during a discussion about Donald Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day, with anchor Laura Coates reprimanding a Trump-friendly guest for talking over her.On Laura Coates Live, the namesake anchor spoke with four guests, one of whom was Bruce LeVell, the former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. When Coates asked him how Trump questioning Harris’ ethnicity and saying she had “turned Black
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympic boxer at center of gender eligibility controversy wins bizarre first bout
Imane Khelif, one of two female boxers disqualified from 2023 world championships for failing gender eligibility test, has opponent quit after one punch.
- HuffPost
Fox News Host Trashes Trump's NABJ Interview With 'Complete' On-Air Takedown
Jessica Tarlov sparred with Martha MacCallum over the former president's "offensive" comments on Kamala Harris' identity.
- People
Woman Brings Boyfriend Home to Meet Her Parents. Then They Discover They Grew Up in the Same House (Exclusive)
The couple were astonished to have both called the same bedroom their own
- HuffPost
Dem Strategist Spots How Trump Is 'Punishing' Vance With His 'Turn Black' Remarks
Simon Rosenberg said Trump's comments could cause "even more significant" estrangement between him and his running mate.
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert is mocked after X fight with Harris VP hopeful Pete Buttigieg
Trump’s campaign said they aren’t committing to debate details until the Democratic party picks a nominee
- Futurism
It's Sounding Like Boeing's Starliner May Have Completely Failed
Cosmic Mistake It looks like NASA officials see the writing on the wall for the troubled Boeing Starliner, which has marooned two astronauts up in space for almost two months due to technical issues. An unnamed "informed" source told Ars Technica that there's a greater than 50 percent probability of the two stuck astronauts leaving […]
- Hello!
Tom Cruise's religiously strict daily diet is uncannily similar to Victoria Beckham's
Victoria and David Beckham have been friends with Tom Cruise for many years – and he's picked up a few wellness habits from the couple