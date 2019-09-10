25 Shawn Mendes Memes Only the Mendes Army Can Relate To

From Seventeen

Liking a couple of Shawn Mendes songs is cool, but being a part of the Mendes Army is something that's on another level. It means knowing every song almost word for word, following all his social media accounts to find out if he's posted anything new with Camila Cabello and practically losing your voice any time you see him live in person or on TV. It also means rolling on the floor laughing to every Shawn Mendes meme you come across. Only true stans will understand some of these jokes. Here are some of the funniest Shawn Mendes memes you might be able to relate to.

1. When he doesn't even have to say a word

For you to go absolutely crazy.

2. Oh, this is what Shawn meant in "Lights On"

But you still love him anyways.

3. When your mom doesn't approve of your obsession

But you don't care because you know Shawn secretly reads all your DM's.

4. When you're committed to putting on a great performance

But now you need a glass of water ASAP.

5. When you know you really shouldn't

But then you're like "go ahead, take all my money" anyways.

6. When Shawn is your life

So you avoid any kind of responsibility.

7. When you don't care who's watching

And you lose your voice singing "Stitches."

8. Here's a recap of Shawn and Camila's 2019 VMA performance

And you loved every second of it.

9. When you're being totally honest

So you're really proud of yourself.

10. When you're ready to meet Shawn's family

And you're pretty sure you'll fit in.

11. When you've already got your entire life figured out

What mom? What?

12. When you can spot an Army member like a mile away

Hey, I just met you, but we're besties now.

13. When you've been caught red-handed

If Shawn likes muffins, so do you.

14. When it's okay if your plans got cancelled

Because you always have something to do.

15. When bae's a true musician

And now you really wish you were one of those guitars.

16. When your real-life goals are pretty simple

Parents just don't understand.

17. When you don't tolerate any Shawn Mendes hate

And now you're turned into a full-blown child defending the love of your life.

18. When you're really invested in Shawn's love life

And now you're studying his love life just as much as your school subjects.

19. When bae does it all

And it makes you just love him even more.

20. When you don't need toxic people in your life

*Waves bye*

21. When your phone might need some more storage soon

Are you a true fan if your phone isn't filled with Shawn's pics?

22. When you get asked a tough question

Ohh, this one's really hard.

23. When Shawn is all you can think about

But you really need to ace this test.

24. When you've designed a master plan

And you can't wait to live happily ever after with Shawn.

25. When you know you're a true stan

And you know who the real Shawn Mendes is.







