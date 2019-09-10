25 Shawn Mendes Memes Only the Mendes Army Can Relate To

Liking a couple of Shawn Mendes songs is cool, but being a part of the Mendes Army is something that's on another level. It means knowing every song almost word for word, following all his social media accounts to find out if he's posted anything new with Camila Cabello and practically losing your voice any time you see him live in person or on TV. It also means rolling on the floor laughing to every Shawn Mendes meme you come across. Only true stans will understand some of these jokes. Here are some of the funniest Shawn Mendes memes you might be able to relate to.
1. When he doesn't even have to say a word
For you to go absolutely crazy.
2. Oh, this is what Shawn meant in "Lights On"
But you still love him anyways.
3. When your mom doesn't approve of your obsession
But you don't care because you know Shawn secretly reads all your DM's.
4. When you're committed to putting on a great performance
But now you need a glass of water ASAP.
5. When you know you really shouldn't
But then you're like "go ahead, take all my money" anyways.
6. When Shawn is your life
So you avoid any kind of responsibility.
7. When you don't care who's watching
And you lose your voice singing "Stitches."
8. Here's a recap of Shawn and Camila's 2019 VMA performance
And you loved every second of it.
9. When you're being totally honest
So you're really proud of yourself.
10. When you're ready to meet Shawn's family
And you're pretty sure you'll fit in.
11. When you've already got your entire life figured out
What mom? What?
12. When you can spot an Army member like a mile away
Hey, I just met you, but we're besties now.
13. When you've been caught red-handed
If Shawn likes muffins, so do you.
14. When it's okay if your plans got cancelled
Because you always have something to do.
15. When bae's a true musician
And now you really wish you were one of those guitars.
16. When your real-life goals are pretty simple
Parents just don't understand.
17. When you don't tolerate any Shawn Mendes hate
And now you're turned into a full-blown child defending the love of your life.
18. When you're really invested in Shawn's love life
And now you're studying his love life just as much as your school subjects.
19. When bae does it all
And it makes you just love him even more.
20. When you don't need toxic people in your life
*Waves bye*
21. When your phone might need some more storage soon
Are you a true fan if your phone isn't filled with Shawn's pics?
22. When you get asked a tough question
Ohh, this one's really hard.
23. When Shawn is all you can think about
But you really need to ace this test.
24. When you've designed a master plan
And you can't wait to live happily ever after with Shawn.
25. When you know you're a true stan
And you know who the real Shawn Mendes is.
