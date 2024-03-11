£250m plan to regenerate Charing Cross revealed

Proposals are being described as a “once in a lifetime” regeneration

A £250m plan to transform Charing Cross has been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

The re-development would include new homes, student accommodation, hotel space and local services.

The proposals include the removal of the Tay House bridge over the M8.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Stuart Patrick, said the plans would create a "dynamic accommodation and business hub.”

Mr Patrick said the city’s three main universities had confirmed a "strategic aim" to grow their student numbers in the years ahead and added accommodation must expand in line with that.

He said: “A development like this caters for that need while plugging into ongoing plans to transform a key part of the city’s traditional retail and hospitality artery.

“It’s no secret that Sauchiehall Street has seen better days, and this application presents an opportunity to galvanise an iconic area of the city and re-establish it as a dynamic accommodation and business hub.”

The plan has been devised by leading architectural practice, Michael Laird Architects

If progressed, the regeneration will reimagine the west side of the city centre and deliver a sustainable new community.

The first phase of the plan covers proposals for student accommodation and provision for a healthcare/GP surgery facility.

Phase two involves a mixed-tenure development of residential city living, state of the art office space and a hotel.

The removal of the Tay House bridge over the M8 also forms part of the plans which will provide the opportunity to create a new gateway into the city centre.

Planning permission in principle is being sought to cover both sites and follows positive feedback from local stakeholders.

