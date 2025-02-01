25th & Douglas building fire leaves 25 displaced

ABC News

To pay for these changes, they're in the market to cut government spending by trillions of dollars, and government-assisted health care programs are among their first targets. Earlier this month, a House Budget Committee memo and detailed list, both obtained by Politico, laid out potential budget cuts, including savings of up to $2.3 trillion from funding for Medicaid, the government program that provides health insurance for low-income adults and children; and an additional $1 trillion or so in other cuts from Medicare, the equivalent federal program for older adults, and other health care-related programs. Other moves from the administration this week have raised alarm bells for Medicaid as well.