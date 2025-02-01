25th & Douglas building fire leaves 25 displaced
25th & Douglas building fire leaves 25 displaced
25th & Douglas building fire leaves 25 displaced
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
Walmart recalled Braga Fresh Marketside broccoli and the FDA just categorized it as Class 1, meaning the produce is potentially “deadly.” Here’s why.
ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.
I'm way under.
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton had secret fears about welcoming Kate without her husband Michael Middleton in January 1982.
The 'Casino' star says she hopes people “look at me and know” they can fight to survive — and has an urgent warning for people who may be having symptoms
It's quiet at the San Diego-Mexico border. There are no crowds of migrants. No crying babies. And it's been like this for many months.
Here's what bacterial meningitis is, how it's different from viral and other types of meningitis, and what treatment can be expected.
Warm and cloudy day. Storms possible Friday morning
As different levels of government try to speed up the accreditation process, it can still take years. In some cases, nurses, doctors and others are forced to find work outside of the medical profession.
These foods are low in calories, nutrient-dense, and have more protein than one large egg. Here’s the best way to eat them.
MONTREAL — Canadian preschoolers are getting nearly half their calories from ultra-processed foods and it's putting them at risk of obesity, according to a new study.
We're still in the early stages of RSV season, but doctors are already worried about a rise in cases.
Palm Beach police confirmed they responded to a suspected migrant landing early Friday morning.
To pay for these changes, they're in the market to cut government spending by trillions of dollars, and government-assisted health care programs are among their first targets. Earlier this month, a House Budget Committee memo and detailed list, both obtained by Politico, laid out potential budget cuts, including savings of up to $2.3 trillion from funding for Medicaid, the government program that provides health insurance for low-income adults and children; and an additional $1 trillion or so in other cuts from Medicare, the equivalent federal program for older adults, and other health care-related programs. Other moves from the administration this week have raised alarm bells for Medicaid as well.
They say that 'compassion is often the best medicine.' I hope President Trump, Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. can show patients like mine compassion – not greed.
Vaccinating poultry against bird flu is still not allowed in the UK despite a rise in farm outbreaks.
Crew members of American Airlines plane involved in deadly DC mid-air collision identified