25th Nunavut Mining Symposium to cover a lot of ground

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

The Inuit principle of Namminiqsurniq — being people-centred — is a topic that will be a focal point of this year’s Nunavut Mining Symposium, now in its 25th year in Iqaluit.

From April 22-25, Iqalummiut will once again play host to more than 300 delegates attending the conference, which, according to Matthew Clark, chair of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Society, will generate $600,000-$750,000 in direct economic impact to the city.

“We’re very happy this year to be back to offering the full… program,” said Clark, alluding to difficulties with flights last year that saw the event reduced by half a day.

“At the end of the day, our focus is to create connections and common ground with a vision to create the highest quality of life for Nunavummiut and for the resource sector… it’s an opportunity for all the mines to come together, and there is a lot of conversations among the mines and an opportunity to explore and to learn. New projects, such as uranium mining, will be highlighted.”

“We have 33 speakers covering a variety of different topics such as devolution, Arctic sovereignty, water licences, and representation from the Inuit,” said Clark, who worked for Baffinland Iron Mines before taking on his current position at the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission. “Our keynote speaker, Crawford Patkotak [chair of the board of Arctic Slope in Alaska] will be drawing on parallels between [Indigenous] groups here and Alaska. I’m excited to hear what other Indigenous groups have done and what they have overcome.”

Clark also noted that the trade show will once again be opened to the public on April 25 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. In addition, there will be an art market during the evening of April 27 — the Sip, Shop and Sing Evening Meet and Greet “where we’re excited to connect the artists with the delegates.”

The future in Nunavut is strong with mining

Clark expressed his confidence in mining’s strong future in the territory.

“Looking to the future of Nunavut, mining is strong [as is the intent] to honour and respect Inuit customs, and work hand-in-hand in progressing,” he said. “I think mining will be very successful in the years to come.”

“It’s all about creating those connections and common ground in the resources sector. And it’s not just about mines — there are a lot of businesses that support mines, and it’s about that as well.

“Obviously we’re excited to be back again this year,” concludes Clark.

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Why was Umar Zameer tried for murder? Observers raise questions about prosecution

    TORONTO — Legal observers say prosecutors need to explain why a man was tried for murder in the death of a Toronto police officer when the evidence did not support that charge. Umar Zameer was found not guilty Sunday in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Alison Craig, a defence lawyer based in Toronto, says the case would "li

  • Red Lobster Is Heading For Bankruptcy After Losing $11M On Endless Shrimp Deal

    Red Lobster is seeking advice from a law firm on whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a difficult few years for the chain.

  • David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over $10 Million F45 Gym Endorsement

    A judge denied the actor/entrepreneur’s request to dismiss the lawsuit The post David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over $10 Million F45 Gym Endorsement appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Ford, Toyota, Tesla among 517,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 517,652 vehicles. This includes Ford, Toyota and Tesla vehicles.

  • Texas appeals court sides with Sidney Powell, rejecting attorney discipline over her Trump election lawsuits

    An appeals court in Texas ruled in favor of Sidney Powell last week, upholding a state court judge’s ruling that tossed out an attorney discipline petition against the lawyer for her involvement in former President Donald Trump’s election reversal efforts.

  • I’m an Average Middle-Class Retiree: Here’s How Much Savings I Have

    Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine whether you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you can...

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Ottawa puts up $50M in federal budget to hedge against job-stealing AI

    OTTAWA — Worried artificial intelligence is coming for your job? So is the federal government — enough, at least, to set aside $50 million for skills retraining for workers. One of the centrepiece promises in the federal budget released Tuesday was $2.3 billion in investments aiming to boost adoption of the technology and the artificial intelligence industry in Canada. But tucked alongside that was a promise to invest $50 million over four years "to support workers who may be impacted by AI." Wo

  • CORRUPT FILE Trump's promises to 'drill, baby, drill' and kick out migrants are at odds. Here's why.

    Presidential hopeful Donald Trump repeatedly pledges a mass deportation and expanded oil drilling. But migrants are the industry's 'shadow workforce.'

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Tesla slashes prices for cars and software after one of its toughest weeks yet

    Three models are $2,000 cheaper in the US, while the self-driving software now costs $8,000.

  • I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash

    Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don't have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve...

  • Copper demand to boom as new technology drives power consumption, Trafigura says

    Flourishing activity in the electric vehicle, power infrastructure, AI and automation sectors will lead to at least 10 million metric tons of additional copper consumption over the next decade, commodity trader Trafigura told Reuters. Technological developments such as artificial intelligence and automation, and the energy transition, which includes electric vehicles and renewable energy, have already driven up demand prospects for copper cable used to conduct electricity. Estimates of new demand from these applications vary, but Graeme Train, head of metals analysis at Swiss-based Trafigura, said one third of the 10 million tons of new demand would come from the electric vehicle sector.

  • S&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Big Tech ‘Calling the Shots’: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded after a $2 trillion selloff, with Corporate America kicking off the busiest week for first-quarter earnings that will be key in shaping the outlook for equities.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake

  • Analyst breaks down what to expect from Donald Trump’s trial

    Analyst breaks down what to expect from Donald Trump’s trialDescription: Criminal defense attorney Joseph Tully previews the courtroom drama that could lie ahead as the former president’s hush money trial shifts into high gear.

  • Huayou Cuts Lithium Production, Costs on Battery Metals Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. said it has reduced lithium output and cut costs after reporting a 49% slump in net income in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an Al

  • HK Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, BI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and

  • Hidden AI stock plays: Here are the companies powering the next revolution

    AI is changing the data center landscape and unearthing an entirely new avenue of infrastructure demands— an investment opportunity that’s currently ‘underappreciated’ by the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • NEW OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson's ex fights back against lawsuit

    The American Idol winner's ex is now requesting the case be dismissed. Clarkson alleged in a lawsuit last month that she should be awarded more than the $2.6 million (£2 million) that the California Labor Commissioner's Office ruled Blackstock owed her. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Blackstock and his management firm, Starstruck Management, deny "each and every allegation" raised by the pop superstar. Blackstock and his legal team argue that the lawsuit should be dismissed. "(Clarkson's) complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck, and is, therefore,..."

  • The Truth About Retirement: 5 Harsh Realities Gen X Needs To Know

    With the current state of Social Security, saving for retirement is vital, but Generation Xers are not ready for their golden years. According to a Schroders survey, 61% of Gen X are not...