25th Nunavut Mining Symposium to cover a lot of ground

The Inuit principle of Namminiqsurniq — being people-centred — is a topic that will be a focal point of this year’s Nunavut Mining Symposium, now in its 25th year in Iqaluit.

From April 22-25, Iqalummiut will once again play host to more than 300 delegates attending the conference, which, according to Matthew Clark, chair of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Society, will generate $600,000-$750,000 in direct economic impact to the city.

“We’re very happy this year to be back to offering the full… program,” said Clark, alluding to difficulties with flights last year that saw the event reduced by half a day.

“At the end of the day, our focus is to create connections and common ground with a vision to create the highest quality of life for Nunavummiut and for the resource sector… it’s an opportunity for all the mines to come together, and there is a lot of conversations among the mines and an opportunity to explore and to learn. New projects, such as uranium mining, will be highlighted.”

“We have 33 speakers covering a variety of different topics such as devolution, Arctic sovereignty, water licences, and representation from the Inuit,” said Clark, who worked for Baffinland Iron Mines before taking on his current position at the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission. “Our keynote speaker, Crawford Patkotak [chair of the board of Arctic Slope in Alaska] will be drawing on parallels between [Indigenous] groups here and Alaska. I’m excited to hear what other Indigenous groups have done and what they have overcome.”

Clark also noted that the trade show will once again be opened to the public on April 25 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. In addition, there will be an art market during the evening of April 27 — the Sip, Shop and Sing Evening Meet and Greet “where we’re excited to connect the artists with the delegates.”

The future in Nunavut is strong with mining

Clark expressed his confidence in mining’s strong future in the territory.

“Looking to the future of Nunavut, mining is strong [as is the intent] to honour and respect Inuit customs, and work hand-in-hand in progressing,” he said. “I think mining will be very successful in the years to come.”

“It’s all about creating those connections and common ground in the resources sector. And it’s not just about mines — there are a lot of businesses that support mines, and it’s about that as well.

“Obviously we’re excited to be back again this year,” concludes Clark.

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News