All 26 London pubs offering 'bottomless Guinness' for Six Nations – list revealed

Have you ever wondered where you can get bottomless Guinness in London? Look no further because 26 pubs are offering you the chance to enjoy as many as you like but for a limited time only.

The offer, in honour of Six Nations, has already started and will be running until St Patrick’s Day on March 17 at Social Pub & Kitchen, part of the UK’s largest pub group, Stonegate Group.

The bottomless Guinness pints are under the Icon's Brunch offer, which also includes espresso martinis if Guinness doesn’t tickle your fancy. The menu offers a broad choice of burgers (including a Guinness burger), stonebaked pizzas, nachos and Guinness chicken wings.

Stephen Cooper, head of marketing at Social Pub & Kitchen, said: “As a country of avid Guinness and rugby fans, we’re confident the Icon’s Brunch will be a hit across the UK.

“There’s nothing better than enjoying the Six Nations with a cold pint of Guinness and a delicious plate of food.

“Our bottomless brunches have always been hugely popular; we know iconic drinks like Guinness and Espresso Martini are what our guests want when watching the rugby and we are more than happy to provide this as part of the ultimate Six Nations’ experience at our venues across London.”

Additionally, a variety of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol soft drinks will be available at all Social Pub and Kitchen locations.

After installing the MiXR app and setting up an account, users can get exclusive benefits at any Social Pub & Kitchen location, such as a complimentary drink simply for registering.

Students can take advantage of exclusive savings that are only accessible via the app.

Participating pubs

Marquis of Wellington, 21 Druid Street, Bermondsey, SE1 2HH

The Lost Hour, 217-219 Greenwich High Road, SE10 8NB

The Whitecross Tap, 142-146 Whitecross Street, Clerkenwell, EC1Y 8QJ

Editors Tap, 5-11 Fetter Lane, City of London, EC4A 1BR

Tank and Paddle, 201 Bishopsgate, City of London, EC2M 3AB

Tank and Paddle, 3 Mincing Lane, Minster Court, City of London, EC3R 7AA

The Cannick Tapps, 105-109 Cannon Street, City of London, EC4N 5AD

The Garratt and Gauge, 8 Hartfield Road, Wimbledon, SW19 3TA

The Alice, 133 Houndsditch, City of London, EC3A 7BX

The Bell, 617 Forest Road, Walthamstow, E17 4NE

Bucks Head, 202 Camden High Street, NW1 8QR

Duke of Somerset, 15 Little Somerset Street, City of London, E1 8AH

Earl of Camden, 55 Parkway, Camden Town, NW1 7PN

Famous Cock Tavern, 259 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1RU

Famous Three Kings, 171 North End Road, Fulham, W14 9AE

Fox on the Green, 1 Islington Green, N1 2XH

The Fox, 39 Church Street, Twickenham, TW1 3NR

The Hop Poles, 17-19 King Street, Hammersmith, W6 9HR

Minories, 64-73 Minories, City of London, EC3N 1JL

Temperance, 90 Fulham High Street, SW6 3LF

The Bay & Bracket, 17-19 Artillery Row, Victoria, SW1P 1RH

The Bridge Tap, 32 Borough High Street, London Bridge, SE1 1XU

The Long Acre, 1 Upper Martin's Lane, Covent Garden, WC2H 9NY

Victoria Taps, 27 Gillingham Street, Pimlico, SW1V 1HP

The Vineyard, 179 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1RG

Prince of Teck, 161 Earl’s Court Road, SW5 9RQ