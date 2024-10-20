26-year-old South Carolina man killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection, coroner says

A man was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck, according to South Carolina officials.

Patrick Laorenzo, a 26-year-old Aiken resident, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Sunday.

The wreck happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Laorenzo was driving a 2022 Honda motorcycle west on S.C. 118/Rudy Mason Parkway, Pye said. At the intersection with Wrights Mill Road the motorcycle collided with a 2024 Chevrolet pickup that was turning left onto S.C. 118 from Wrights Mill Road, according to Pye.

Laorenzo died at the scene at 9:45 p.m., Ables said.

Pye said neither the Chevy driver nor a passenger were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the people in the Chevy were wearing seat belts, or if Laorenzo was wearing a helmet, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office. Results of toxicology tests are pending, Ables said.

Through Oct. 13, at least 750 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 24 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.