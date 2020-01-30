27 Foolproof Ways to Stunt at the Gym This Season

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. Whether you made a resolution or not, the dawn of 2020 is the perfect time to focus on your personal wellness practice. Maybe you’re already boutique fitness class-famous. Maybe you just signed up for a half-marathon. Maybe you just want to get your hiking fits dialed in for the ’Gram. Whatever—here’re the gym-ready clothes, accessories, and recovery goods that’ll keep you dialed in from warmup (The Row cashmere sweatpants) to cool-down (Lord Jones CBD bath salts). Come shop with us.

Multiuse Layering Jacket

Aether’s trim, lightly insulated jacket is also sneakily water- and wind-resistant ($395).



Advantage Saint Laurent

The French fashion house collaborated with Wilson on a racket befitting the world’s most elegant sport ($770).



The Bike Of The Future

The ST3 bicycle by Stromer looks like a sleek but standard two-wheeler—till you hop on and its pedal-assist technology hurtles you toward work at 28 mph ($7,499).



Pyer Moss Remixes Reebok

When is a pair of track pants more than just a pair of track pants? Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss is now artistic director of Reebok; he plans to use the platform to incubate young talent ($120).



Summit Shades

These bug-eyed Oakley frames are built for epic excursions, whether that’s to the summit of K2 or to your local bodega ($196).

