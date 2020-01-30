27 Foolproof Ways to Stunt at the Gym This Season

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. Whether you made a resolution or not, the dawn of 2020 is the perfect time to focus on your personal wellness practice. Maybe you’re already boutique fitness class-famous. Maybe you just signed up for a half-marathon. Maybe you just want to get your hiking fits dialed in for the ’Gram. Whatever—here’re the gym-ready clothes, accessories, and recovery goods that’ll keep you dialed in from warmup (The Row cashmere sweatpants) to cool-down (Lord Jones CBD bath salts). Come shop with us.
Multiuse Layering Jacket
Aether’s trim, lightly insulated jacket is also sneakily water- and wind-resistant ($395).
Advantage Saint Laurent
The French fashion house collaborated with Wilson on a racket befitting the world’s most elegant sport ($770).
The Bike Of The Future
The ST3 bicycle by Stromer looks like a sleek but standard two-wheeler—till you hop on and its pedal-assist technology hurtles you toward work at 28 mph ($7,499).
Pyer Moss Remixes Reebok
When is a pair of track pants more than just a pair of track pants? Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss is now artistic director of Reebok; he plans to use the platform to incubate young talent ($120).
Summit Shades
These bug-eyed Oakley frames are built for epic excursions, whether that’s to the summit of K2 or to your local bodega ($196).
A Cork Yoga Mat
Grippy, eco-friendly, and antimicrobial, 42 Birds’ all-cork yoga mats are like a down payment on your mindfulness ($69).
A Diver You Can Dive With
Very few fancy watches making water-resistant claims can actually be taken diving. Omega’s flagship Seamaster Diver 300M is one of them ($8,100).
Phipps's Eco Outdoor Gear
Designer Spencer Phipps dug deep into the archive of the French alpinist brand Millet for fabrics to upcycle for this collaboration ($110).
The Whoop Workout Plan
Now that you have a list of New Year’s resolutions, strap on a Whoop which monitors your sleep and measures workout recovery—to stay on track ($30 per month).
Runway-Worthy Gym Gear
Undercover’s Jun Takahashi is a fashion design wizard—and an avid runner. For a decade his Nike Gyakusou collection has been the ne plus ultra of progressively styled workout gear (jacket, $140; shorts, $55; compression shorts, $68).
Recovery In A Jar
Treat yourself postworkout (or post-work) with these CBD bath salts by Lord Jones, the La Mer of cannabis beauty ($65).
Fast Hikers
These Hoka One One hiking sneakers are the peak of “ugly” fashion, thanks to their massively cushioned lightweight soles ($160).
Fashion Socks Part I
Prada has revived the spirit of the sporty ’90s with its relaunched Linea Rossa line ($210).
Italian Hiking Boots
Fashion’s favorite hiking boots are made by Roa, which uses quick-drying kudu leather and an exclusive hard-core Vibram sole ($475).
A Brilliant Bag
For his Moncler Genius collab, Alyx’s Matthew Williams lent his signature rollercoaster buckles to this tactical tote bag ($940).
Premium Sweatsuit
The ultimate après-ski sweatsuit involves a little brand called The Row and a bundle of grade-A cashmere (hoodie and pants, $1,490 each).
Beats Buds
You probably can’t work out like LeBron, but Beats’ gym-ready wireless earbuds will help you pump yourself up like the King himself ($250).
A Smarter Jump Rope
Smart home, smart mirror… add a Tangram Smart Rope to optimize your life, Rocky-style ($80).
Fashion Socks Part II
The name Thom Browne is synonymous with shrunken tailoring, but the designer’s long fascination with athletic American prep puts sportswear firmly in his wheelhouse ($98).
Crunchy Running Cap
KAVU’s nylon and mesh brimmed cap is the pinnacle in stylish running headwear ($30).
Maximal Sneakers
The Japanese outdoor style gurus at White Mountaineering put a futuristic spin on an Adidas classic ($220).
Advanced Compression
Fashion phenom Kiko Kostadinov’s partnership with Asics produces sneaker hit after sneaker hit but you can’t sleep on the sportswear, which Kostadinov designs in tandem with his high concept clothing line (price upon request).
A Smarter Bottle
The Larq has a UV-C LED light in the cap, which purifies water and eliminates that dank smell all your other reusable bottles have ($95).
Outerwear The A-Cold-Wall* Way
The future of streetwear looks like Samuel Ross’s A-Cold-Wall*, where advanced silhouettes meet functional details ($2,800).
A version of this story originally appeared in the February 2020 issue with the title "New Gear, New You."
PRODUCTION CREDITS:
Photographs by Matt Martin
Prop sylist: Dustin Hubbs at Mark Edward Inc.
Originally Appeared on GQ