27-year-old arrested on assault charge after SWAT standoff in north Fort Worth, police say

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Monday night after a SWAT standoff in north Fort Worth, police say. The suspect is accused of physically assaulting her grandmother.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Monday, Nov. 11, after a SWAT standoff at senior living apartments in north Fort Worth, police said.

The incident started shortly after 6:30 p.m. as a domestic disturbance. According to police, a woman believed to be experiencing mental health issues physically assaulted her 69-year-old grandmother.

Multiple SWAT units responded to Avondale Farms Seniors in the 13000 block of Avondale Farms Drive after the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence. SWAT was dispatched shortly before 10 p.m., according to the 911 call log.

The woman was arrested without additional incident, police said. She was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Monday night, according to jail records. She faces a charge of assault of the elderly.

The grandmother was treated at the scene and released, officials said.

