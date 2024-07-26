27-year-old man dead after dirt bike crash in Fortune

A 27-year-old man is dead following a dirt bike crash in Fortune, N.L., on Thursday evening.

Burin Peninsula RCMP were called to the scene, near the town's Lions Club, shortly after 7:30 p.m. NT.

Police say evidence indicates the dirt bike struck the gravel shoulder of the road and left the roadway. The rider was dead when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash, with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner involved, according to a media release from the RCMP.

