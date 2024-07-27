27th Annual Life/ Walk Run

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Uses Nude Melania Trump Photo to Defend Kamala Harris
Ana Navarro, a long-time co-host of The View, posted on her Instagram Thursday an old photo of nude Melania Trump as a way to troll her husband’s supporters, saying: “You wanna go low? ... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”It was a picture from 2000 featured in British GQ, five years before Donald Trump married her.Navarro also included a picture of both Trumps partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, also from 2000. Her explanation for posting these images was that it wa
- Good Housekeeping
Céline Dion Fans Won't Believe How Much She’s Getting Paid by the Olympics
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Tells Christians They Won’t Have to Vote in Future: ‘We’ll Have It Fixed’
During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris' Press Release About Donald Trump's Fox News Appearance Is Going Viral
"Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."
- BuzzFeed
A Bunch Of Trump Supporters' Cars Were Towed From A Dunkin' Parking Lot, And The Towing Company Name Is Unintentionally Hilarious
Yeah, this is why I'd never mess with a manager of a Dunkin'.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
- USA TODAY Opinion
Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
- Miami Herald
Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
- The Daily Beast
Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance
Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat
- HuffPost
George Conway Has Scathing 6-Word Answer To Simple Question About Trump
Kamala Harris' campaign asked a question after the former president appeared on "Fox & Friends."
- ABC News
Trump mocks Kamala Harris' name but her campaign is putting it front and center
As Donald Trump pivots his focus to Vice President Kamala Harris, one point of attack toward his new 2024 opponent is an old ploy: mispronouncing and mocking her name. Earlier this week, at his first rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump bungled Harris's name dozens of times in the span of his nearly 90-minute stump speech. For years, Harris has been referred to by Trump, Republicans and conservative media like Fox News by only her first name rather than "vice president" or even "Harris" -- and they say it incorrectly.
- Hello!
Amanda Holden sizzles in tiny string bikini - and Elizabeth Hurley approves
BGT's Amanda Holden is no stranger to a daring bikini and Elizabeth Hurley was very impressed after her latest summer sartorial display. See photos.
- BuzzFeed
"The Apple Does NOT Fall Far From The Tree": People Are Reacting To A Video Of Donald Trump Jr. Calling His Daughter "Sexy"
This is not a House of the Dragon plot. This is a US election cycle.
- People
Prince William Removes Queen Camilla's Sister from Royal Payroll: All About Her Former Job
King Charles brought Annabel Elliot in as the chief designer of his estates following his marriage to the future Queen Camilla in 2005
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Critics Actually Agree With His Latest Wild ‘Instruction’
The GOP nominee's comment on Fox News prompted no end of snarky replies.
- People
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, Bandmates Mark His 81st Birthday with Touching Tributes: 'We Love You'
Melanie Hamrick, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and more toasted the rock icon with Instagram tributes on Friday, July 26
- Country Living
Kelly Clarkson Admits She Might Be "In Trouble" After Her Visit to Paris
She thinks her business manager might have something to say about a trip to Louis Vuitton.
- Hello!
Rita Ora just styled bedazzled latex lingerie with sheer tights
Rita Ora just made a case for latex lingerie while performing to 50 thousand people. See photos
- People
Caitlin Clark Vacations in Mexico with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery and Fever Teammates: 'Just a Couple Mermaids'
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
- Rock Hill Herald
Road rage murder or self-defense in a parking lot? Jurors rule after competing stories.
“You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.