28-year-old killed in shooting near Carling and Kirkwood

One man has died following a shooting near Carling and Kirkwood avenues Friday evening, said Ottawa police in a news release.

Ottawa paramedics said they received a call at 6:13 p.m. and responded to the Hampton Park Plaza area.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he shortly succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have identified the victim as Adam Abdullahi Elmi from Ottawa.

The homicide unit is investigating and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact police.