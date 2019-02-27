Kate Middleton has made elegant and sophisticated dresses one of her style signatures as a royal, but she still knows how to rock a chic pant look. Whether blue jeans, leggings, or even (gasp) sweatpants, the Duchess of Cambridge has reminded us all that sometimes the most casual and down-to-earth style is the best kind of style. Click through to take a look back at all her best pant outfits over the years.

