’28 Years Later’ Gets June 2025 Release Date

Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later” is hitting the big screen next summer. Sony Pictures has slated the long-awaited project for June 20, 2025.

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes are set to star in the sequel to “28 Days Later” and “28 Weeks Later.”

Plot details are still being kept under wraps for the new screenplay, written by Alex Garland. It will be part of an upcoming trilogy, for which Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second film.

Boyle and Garland are producing, as is original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice. Bernie Bellew is also producing. Cillian Murphy is also returning as an executive producer, but is not currently attached to star.

“28 Days Later” was released in 2002 and starred a largely unknown Murphy as a bike courier who discovers the release of contagious virus upon awaking from a coma. Boyle directed the feature, while Garland wrote. The sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” was released in 2007.

“I’ve always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me and I have great affection for it and for those guys Alex [Garland] and Danny [Boyle],” Murphy told Variety in February. “I never watch my own films, except that one. It’s always on around Halloween and during the pandemic people were constantly sending me clips. And I’ve shown it to my kids. And it’s really stood up, even though it’s something like 23 years old now. So I’m really thrilled that we’ll get the band back together to makes this one.”

