‘28 Years Later’ Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes Fight Zombies in Danny Boyle’s Apocalyptic Threequel — but Is Cillian Murphy One of Them?

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to return to Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s world of fleet-footed zombies because “28 Years Later” has its first official trailer.

The third installment in the “28 Days Later” franchise sees Boyle and Garland return to their respective roles in the franchise as director and writer, having served as executive producers on Juan Carlos Fersnadillo’s 2007 sequel “28 Weeks Later”.

In addition to Boyle and Garland back in creative control, “28 Years Later” also sees Oscar winner Cillian Murphy return to the franchise as Jim, a bike courier who awakens from a coma in “28 Days Later” to discover the world has succumbed to an aggression-causing zombie virus. However, in the new trailer, Murphy’s character Jim appears to have become infected, with social media speculating that he is featured in one jarring clip of a Rage Virus-ravaged person. His name is also not included on the promotional posters, meaning he will likely not serve as a main character. However, he is on board as an executive producer.

Franchise newcomers include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman and Jack O’Connell.

“28 Years Later” will serve as the first in a trilogy of sequel films spearheaded by Boyle and Garland. It shot back-to-back with “28 Years Later II: The Bone Temple,” the second film in the trilogy, directed by Nia DaCosta.

The film was shot by cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle using an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Though no official synopsis has been released, Garland cited Ken Loach’s 1969 coming-of-age drama “Kes” as an inspiration for it.

Andrew MacDonald and Peter Rice will serve as producers alongside Garland and Boyle. “28 Years Later” is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with BFI, DNA Films, and Decibel Films. The film will be released June 20, 2025.

