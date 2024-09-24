Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Tweets By Women In September (So Far)

BuzzFeed
·5 min read

September is rapidly drawing to a close, and all I've been able to think or talk about this month is #MomTok.

Twitter: @jamieloftusHELP

But September has also been a month of hysterical tweets by women, so here are 29 of the best:

*Make sure to follow all these funny ladies on Twitter!

1.

Twitter: @latkedelrey

2.

Twitter: @giselanicee

3.

Twitter: @arod_twit

4.

Twitter: @taylorgarron

5.

Twitter: @topaz_kell

6.

Twitter: @jennifermerr

7.

Twitter: @weirdassfishes

8.

Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

9.

Twitter: @folksyswift

10.

Twitter: @AliceRHamilton

11.

Twitter: @rosenstein_

12.

Twitter: @lizzzzzielogan

13.

Twitter: @Pr0sttti0nWh0re

14.

Twitter: @SydneyBattle

15.

Twitter: @itsmegangraves

16.

Twitter: @megannn_lynne

17.

Twitter: @im_all_id

18.

Twitter: @botticellibimbo

19.

Twitter: @colleen_eileen

20.

Twitter: @_cyyndaquil

21.

Twitter: @ymmayer

22.

Twitter: @missmulrooney

23.

Twitter: @taylorsschumann

24.

Twitter: @verymimi

25.

Twitter: @danstille

26.

Twitter: @mom_tho

27.

Twitter: @dlbee_

28.

Twitter: @kelly_erin_

29.

Twitter: @pwiscila

Again, make sure to follow these ladies on Twitter!!! You won't regret it.

Latest Stories