New £2m recycling centre will be 'state-of-the-art'

A £2million recycling centre in Suffolk which has been described as “state-of-the-art” is preparing to welcome its first eco-conscious customers.

Haverhill Recycling Centre, in Homefield Road, will open its doors on 8 August, replacing the town’s current facility in Chalkstone Way, which will close two days before.

The new complex, which operates a one-way system and with an easy-to-use layout, is more than three times the size of its predecessor and boasts twice the number of containers.

It also features a raised platform giving visitors an elevated position from which to dispose of their waste, removing the need for steps.

Paul Smith, contract manager at FCC Environment, which manages Suffolk’s 11 recycling centres, on behalf of Suffolk County Council, said: “We are looking forward to opening up to the public.

“It’s been built ahead of schedule and on budget and the recycling rate will go up because people have very clear access to all the different recycling materials.

“It’s inside a building so the public can use it in rain, snow or wind, and we have dust suppression and very good extract fans to keep the atmosphere pleasant.

“It’s not cheap to do recycling properly but this will be an eye-opener for the public.”

The facility also has improved accessibility and increased capacity for donating items for reuse, as well as greater separation between public vehicles and larger vehicles.

Chris Chambers, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Transport Strategy, Planning and Waste, said the centre supported the authority’s “ambition to protect the environment.

“Reducing what waste we have in the first place is always a key priority,” he said.

“But this new site will help residents to easily reduce and recycle the waste they do have, helping to maximise resources, reducing the need for raw materials.”

Simon Hale, FCC Environment area manager, said he was “sure people will be impressed with the new recycling centre".

“Our teams and contractors have worked hard to get this centre open, and we’re excited to welcome everyone from Haverhill and the local area,” he added.

To book a slot at the recycling centre visit suffolkrecycling.org.uk.

