2nd annual Central Valley Veterans Film Festival held at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kendall's sexy look just garnered some hilarious feedback from her older sister
The NFL star spoke about his intimidating experience at the White House on Friday, May 31
A 19-year-old Hallmark soap opera actor is reportedly fighting for her life after plunging five storeys from a balcony walkway at Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital. Beloved for her recurring role in the period drama When Calls the Heart, Mamie Laverock is "fighting hard every day" to recover from injuries sustained in a fall, which occurred as she was being escorted from a secure unit at the hospital, according to a family statement. "Her body has been shattered," the actor's parents wrote in a po
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been reconnecting and Kate is doing well, though she may "never come bck" to her previous royal
The country singer's social media followers accused her of altering her appearance with plastic surgery.
The Prince of Wales attended an event in Portsmouth marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings when he was asked if his wife Kate Middleton is getting better
Coronation Street have announced that Gail Platt actor Helen Worth will be leaving the soap after 50 years.
The clothes modeled would not be able to fit the average American woman.
Rod Stewart and his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter, are parents to Renee and Liam Stewart. Meet Rod's 32-year-old daughter
Princess Eugenie was pictured as you have never seen her before in a candid photo on Insatgram. See photo.
The Rhode Beauty founder, 27, is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, 30
The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer kicked off her third-ever Las Vegas residency on May 10
Yeah, this is a wild one.
Ahead of daughter Lili's birthday on June 4, friends and family gathered at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's California home for a celebration over the weekend
Members of the royal family failed to publicly acknowledge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet's third birthday – find out why
Coronation Street airs return scenes for Summer Spellman next week.
During his nine seasons on Seinfeld, Michael Richards was among the most popular and recognizable figures on television, winning three Emmy Awards for his indelible portrayal of Cosmo Kramer and delighting tens of millions of fans on a weekly basis. But in the 18 years since he was caught on camera shouting the “N-word” at a comedy club heckler, he has essentially disappeared from the public eye.That’s what makes his new memoir, Entrances and Exits, out on Tuesday, such a revelation.Other celebr
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former reality star says she and her fiancé are "excited" about their upcoming nuptials
Evangeline Lilly announced on Instagram that she has stepped away from Hollywood for the foreseeable future and “might return one day.” Lilly, best known for playing Kate Austen in ABC’s drama series “Lost,” re-shared a video recorded in 2006 in which she expressed her desire to be a “retired actress” by the next decade. “Ten …
"Once upon a time, all we talked about was fun gossip, boys, and drama. Now we discuss our 401ks, medications, and household repairs."