2nd District: ‘MAGA Republican’ Hart challenges 12-term Democrat Larsen for U.S. House seat

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and his Republican challenger Cody Hart are entering the Nov. 5 general election after the Aug. 6 primary, where eight candidates were seeking the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Larsen took 48% of the vote and Hart was second with 20% in the overwhelmingly Democratic district that covers all of Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties and the western part of Snohomish County.

A Republican last won the seat in 1998, and Larsen has held the position for 24 years.

Cody Hart

Cody Hart, who lives in the Sedro-Woolley area, lists his political affiliation as “MAGA Republican,” from former President Trump’s motto Make America Great Again.

Hart earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology and is part of a Sedro-Wooley engineering firm. He served four years in the Navy, leaving as a petty officer second class.

According to his campaign website, Hart is focused on government accountability and has a blog and You Tube channel where he discusses those efforts. In addition, his website states that he stands for economic reform, border security, election integrity, gun rights, “the sanctity of life,” religious freedom, parental rights, child-care reform and housing, among others.

Tax cuts will help to address the child care and housing crises, Hart told The Herald in an email.

“It is my belief that first and foremost as a U.S. representative our country needs a massive tax cut for all Americans to help address the damage inflation is causing our county and reduce the size of government. As Whatcom County residents know first-hand, high taxes are taking away needed funds that could go to the rising cost of child care, housing, and food costs among other necessities. Furthermore, it is long overdue that our nation take a strong stand on the impact that foreign and large corporate ownership of residential and agricultural properties is having on Americans. I propose a law prohibiting foreign ownership of America’s residential and agricultural properties to help reduce market manipulation and lower costs for every American,” he said.

At a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Bellingham-Whatcom County, Hart criticized Larson’s positions on a variety of issues, including immigration, health care, college loan forgiveness, and military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

“If you want secure borders, if you want a young girl to be able compete in sports without competing against a biological boy, if you want to make America healthy again, if you want to hold the vaccine producers accountable for the injuries they’re causing Americans, then I think I am the change you’re looking for,” Hart said.

Hart is endorsed by the Whatcom Republicans, but he lists no other support at his website. His website said that he rejects endorsements from news organizations.

He has reported no campaign donations to the Federal Election Commission.

Rick Larsen

A Democrat from Everett, Rick Larsen is seeking his 13th two-year term in the House.

Larsen, who has a master’s degree in professional studies from the University of Minnesota, was first elected in 2000.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, who represents the 2nd Congressional District that includes Whatcom County, speaks during a Bellingham event in October.

He serves on the House Armed Services and Transportation and Infrastructure committees and is a member of the New Democrat Coalition Trade Task Force of center-left House members who are considered socially liberal and fiscally conservative, according to his campaign website. He’s also a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, co-chair of the U.S.-China Working Group.

“In the 2nd District, transportation means jobs. I am proud to have brought federal dollars to Whatcom County to invest in our communities’ infrastructure and create jobs that grow the middle class,” Larsen told The Herald in an email. This session, Larsen ensured key funding for Bellingham and Whatcom County, including:

▪ $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Lummi Island Ferry replacement project, which will be an electric vessel.

▪ $17.9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Port of Bellingham to renovate a shipping terminal for railroad access.

▪ Helped pass the PACT Act, which is bipartisan legislation to ensure veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic substances can get the care and benefits they need.

His priorities for the next two years include bringing “economic investments to the 2nd District that create good-paying jobs that support families” and focusing more resources on the fentanyl epidemic.

“Locally, we need to regain the momentum fighting fentanyl in our communities by supporting prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives and helping law enforcement to hold accountable those bringing these dangerous drugs into our communities. Congress and the Biden administration can and must do more to coordinate with local governments, tribal communities, law enforcement, health care providers and community partners to tackle the opioid epidemic and help individuals suffering from opioid addiction — and I will lead that work,” Larsen told The Herald.

At a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Bellingham-Whatcom County, Larsen stressed his support for local transportation needs, and promised to fight at the national level for solutions to the housing shortage. He also supports giving local officials more tools to fight the opioid crisis, supporting both law enforcement and substance abuse treatment.

Larsen has been endorsed by a range of local and statewide elected officials, Democratic organizations and government, tribal and labor leaders, according to his campaign website.

He has raised more than $2.3 million for his campaign, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.