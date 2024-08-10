2nd man charged after sexual assault of teen girl at Saskatoon Exhibition, police say

Two men have been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Saskatoon EX. (Don Somers/CBC - image credit)

A second man faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Saskatoon Exhibition.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, officers patrolling the exhibition grounds learned that a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know on the exhibition fair grounds prior to that night.

She was sent to hospital to receive medical attention, according to a news release issued earlier this week.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged by police, according to a news release issued Friday night. He is the second accused person in the case, following the arrest of a 25-year-old man on Wednesday.

Both men are expected to appear in court Saturday morning.