2nd person arrested, more charges laid in $70K Taylor Swift ticket scam

Toronto police say 28 people were victim to the ticket scam, paying a total of nearly $70,000.

Toronto police say they have arrested a second person and laid more charges in a Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost fans nearly $70,000.

A 56-year-old man from Burlington has been charged with 19 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police have also laid additional charges against a 44-year-old Burlington woman who was arrested in November.

The woman has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said Wednesday.

She also now faces eight counts each of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

In November, the woman was charged with 32 counts each of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She was also charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say there may be more victims

The woman used the alias "Denise Blackhawk" while selling the tickets on Facebook Marketplace, police said.

Her victims would e-transfer her an agreed amount for the tickets and were told they'd be sent closer to the concert date. Fans never received the tickets.

"When victims requested their money back, the accused alleged that the money was gone," police said in a news release in November.

Twenty-eight people were scammed, police said.

Both the woman and the man are scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Police did not provide information on their relationship.

Police say there may be more victims. Anyone from Toronto who may have been scammed is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.