2nd trial delay granted to former Saskatoon Christian school director

John Olubobokun's assault trial is now set to resume in March 2025. (Travis Reddaway/CBC - image credit)

The trial of a former director of a private Christian school in Saskatoon is getting delayed — again.

John Olubobokun is charged with nine counts of assault with a weapon. It's alleged the assaults happened at Christian Centre Academy, which was renamed to Legacy Christian Academy and then Valour Christian Academy.

Olubobokun's trial began in June, but was adjourned midway after the Crown closed its case.

Prosecutor Sheryl Fillo called 11 witnesses. The defence was expected to then begin presenting its case.

Instead, Olubobokun's lawyer requested an adjournment. Defence lawyer Daniel Tangjerd said his client felt "massively unprepared" after the Crown's witnesses, and wanted to examine their testimony and present new witnesses.

Judge Lisa Watson granted the adjournment and the trial was set to resume Oct. 23.

But on Oct. 16, Watson heard at a provincial court hearing that Olubobokun had fired Tangjerd and hired a new lawyer, Ron Piche, on Aug. 1.

Piche said that he had faced "an unusual delay in getting disclosure" and that he needed more time to get up to speed on the trial.

Watson said the request put the court in a difficult position. It came days before the trial was set to resume and three days had been set aside for proceedings.

"I am reluctantly granting the defence request," she said.

The trial is now set to resume on March 11, 2025.