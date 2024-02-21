3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes northern SLO County in early morning hours

An earthquake rocked parts of northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning, with some feeling it as far south as San Luis Obispo.

At around 6:01 a.m., a 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Parkfield at a depth of around 8.6 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was around 17 miles northeast of Paso Robles and just north of Shandon.

If you feel an earthquake, you can report it to the U.S. Geological Survey to help track the quake’s location and severity.