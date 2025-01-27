3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Maine rocks parts of Boston

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of New England on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred around 10:30 a.m. about 8 miles of the coast of York Harbor in Southern Maine, USGS reported.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. People as far south as Boston reported on social media that they felt some shaking.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Maine, shaking the Boston area