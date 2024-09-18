3 arrested for caught-on-camera machete attack in Bay Area
3 arrested for caught-on-camera machete attack in Bay Area
3 arrested for caught-on-camera machete attack in Bay Area
A man is injured and another arrested after a group fight in the seaside town.
Amazon (AMZN) will raise its base average hourly raise for warehouse workers to $22 per hour, also adding a Prime membership on top of workers' benefits package. Madison Mills and Brad Smith report more on the story. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
Peel Regional Police released stunning security camera video Wednesday showing a woman run over a man while allegedly stealing his Porsche SUV earlier this month in Mississauga.That woman, now wanted for the vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, is captured on the video telling the man she's at his home to see the Porsche Cayenne. Police said she was responding to an Auto Trader ad, and the incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.
"It was unprofessional behavior of him, he started to panic," David Lochridge testified of Stockton Rush
An associate of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman man who drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her in a case that has shocked France and the world, told a court that he committed similar crimes against his own wife under Pelicot's influence. Jean-Pierre Marechal met Pelicot on a website where they shared information about drugging and assulting their spouses. Police say Pelicot was among the men who Marechal invited to assault his wife. An associate of Frenchman Dominique Pelicot, w
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were arrested Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to guarantee that the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.
A body found eight years ago on the shores of Lake Huron has been identified as a man who set out to peddle and paddle thousands of kilometres from Alberta to his hometown in Ontario. Police confirmed the identity of Garnet Michael Nelson using genetic genealogy, including DNA tests, on Monday. Nelson was found on Oct. 15, 2016 washed up near Port Albert, roughly 16 kilometres north of Goderich. Police noted at the time he was wearing a lifejacket.An investigation was launched, and police appeal
Florwer Carlin Lizano, Jr., 38, a convicted felon who is now charged with first-degree murder, remains at large, police tell PEOPLE
The boys' mom, 29-year-old Deveca Rose, denies four counts of manslaughter
A father and his two adult sons have been named as the victims in a triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask., last week. Brent Peters, 66, Brennan Peters, 34, and Matthew Peters, 32, were found dead inside a home on the evening of Sept. 11, RCMP say.Their bodies were found after officers were called to conduct a wellness check at a bungalow in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue, a few blocks east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border that runs through the city's core.RCMP identified the victims
The remains of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, were found in their neighbor’s basement, police allege
Zachary Scheich, 27, was sentenced to 85 to 120 years in prison for impersonating a 17-year-old Nebraska high school student.
Macollvie Neel, editor of the Haitian Times, was ready to start her workday from home on Monday when her doorbell rang. What she thought might be a delivery turned out to be more than a half-dozen police officers.
Halifax police say two people have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old Halifax boy who went missing more than two years ago — and more arrests are expected.Devon Sinclair Marsman was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in the Spryfield area of Halifax, and was reported missing on March 4, 2022.In a news release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said his body has been found and is with the Medical Examiner's Office for official identification. Marsman's death is now considered a homicide.On Monday
50 Cent posted a joke on X after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Monday. The two have been beefing for years.
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
Corinna Woodhull “thought she could save him,” her mother said after the sentencing
A man accused of stalking and harassing UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers said on social media that he intended to marry her and had an engagement ring and lingerie in his possession when he was arrested near a Connecticut airport, according to police reports.