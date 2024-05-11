3 Atlanta police officers shot during response to call

Three Atlanta police officers were shot while responding to a call Saturday evening, officials said.

The unidentified officers were called to Desoto Avenue SW shortly after 5 p.m., about a call of a man with a gun, Atlanta PD Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters.

The officers encountered the suspect, who was allegedly armed with a handgun and knife, when shots rang out, Schierbaum said.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the scuffle, according to the chief.

The three members of the Force were taken to Grady Hospital and described as "alert, conscious and breathing," according to the police.

Two of the officers were described as 31-year-olds who were on the force for four years. The third officer was described as a 28-year-old who was on the force for five months.

One officer was shot in the shoulder, another was shot in the leg and the other was grazed, Schierbaum said. Two of the officers underwent surgery, according to the chief.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visited the officers and their families at the hospital.

"My thoughts are with these officers and their families, and we are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation. Thanks to the surgeons and staff at Grady Hospital for ensuring that our officers will survive," he said in a statement.

