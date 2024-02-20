3 bills will address 'housing crisis,' governor says
Gov. Wes Moore testified before state lawmakers Tuesday in support of bills that he said would address what he calls an affordable housing crisis in Maryland. The governor said there's not enough housing and costs to rent and own are too high, so he's introducing what he called the most comprehensive housing package in years that's aimed at expanding affordable and available housing, federal funding and protections for renters. Moore said there's a 96,000-unit shortage in the state, and 30% of younger Marylanders would consider leaving the state because of housing.