3 bodies found in vehicle in the Gaspé, Sûreté du Québec investigates

The Sûreté du Québec, whose logo and vehicle are seen here in an archival photo, spent much of Saturday combing through a wooded area in Baie-des-Chaleurs following the discovery of three bodies. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec - image credit)

Provincial police's major crimes unit is investigating the deaths of three people, after their bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Gaspé region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, local police received a 911 call at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday about three people in a vehicle who appeared to be lifeless. The vehicle was stuck in a waterway in a wooded area in the Brébeuf section of Baie-des-Chaleurs, which is wedged between the Gaspé Peninsula and New Brunswick.

Police found a 38-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman. Their deaths are considered suspicious.

Investigators spent the entire day at the scene and lifted the security perimeter sometime between late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The SQ says there have been no arrests.