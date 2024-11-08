3 charged in death of Liam Payne | Canada Tonight
Three people have been charged in relation to former One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities say.
But officials ruled out third party involvement in the star’s fall from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires last month.
Some Calgary business owners are concerned that the waves from a labour dispute on the West Coast could delay their orders and chill the spirits of their customers.On Monday, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 was set to begin limited job action — an overtime ban and a refusal to implement tech changes if an agreement was not reached.Instead of pushing the B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) closer to a deal, it pushed the association to impose a lockout to the mor
Police in Gatineau, Que., say a 19-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle on boulevard des Allumettières in the city's western Aylmer sector early Wednesday morning.In a news release, police said officers were called around 3 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash between boulevard Wilfrid-Lavigne and rue Samuel-Edey.The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they won't release his name out of respect for his family.Eastbound des Allumetières was closed in the area until around 1
Taskmaster's penultimate episode dialled up the chaos with a tech-less task that sent fans in a Google frenzy.
In a statement, the President-elect said that Wiles had helped him achieve ‘one of the greatest political victories in American history’
Two men have been charged with stunt driving after two motorcycles were seen weaving through traffic at high speeds in Whitby on Tuesday before one of them crashed.The crash happened in the area of of Dundas Street W. and Lakeridge Road S. Police were called to the scene at about 3:05 p.m.The motorcyclist who crashed suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police said in a news release on Wednesday.Police said he lost control of his motorcycle and veered off the roadw
Toronto police say they have arrested two men and laid 176 charges against them in relation to a multi-million dollar vehicle theft investigation.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
The pop star died after falling from a third-floor balcony from a hotel in Argentina on Oct. 16
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
Homicide investigators have identified remains found in the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., as those of a Surrey woman who was reported missing in February.Navdeep Kaur, 28, was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.In a statement at the time, police said that family was concerned for her health and well-being, and it was out of character for her not to contact them.On July 23, Richmond RCMP said they had found human remains in the Fraser
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Ruth Robison, 45, of Iowa was allegedly shot and killed by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend on Friday, Nov. 1
Ryan Coffey was sentenced to two years in prison, 10 years of supervised release afterward and saddled with just under $11,000 in fines and restitution for sexually molesting a 14-year-old.
Jason Hoganson, 53, is wanted over an alleged breach of his licence conditions by Northumbria Police.
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Mexican national who is in the U.S. illegally was sentenced Thursday to 39 years in a Michigan prison for killing his girlfriend, a crime that suddenly was thrust into the U.S. presidential race because of the man's immigration status.
A third adult has been charged in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old boy outside a Halifax mall earlier this year.The 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly providing false information to investigators and assisting the accused in avoiding arrest, said Halifax Regional Police in a news release Thursday.Police said the woman is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday on a single count of accessory to commit an indictable offence.The victim, Ahmad Al Marrac
Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer were charged by misdemeanor information on Monday, Nov. 4
"When visiting Texas, I was shocked that banks had signs on the door reading, 'Please leave guns in your car.'"