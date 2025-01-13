3 charged after RCMP respond to unsubstantiated hostage call in Hay River, N.W.T.

The RCMP detachment in Hay River, N.W.T. The police say they were called to a home on Pine Crescent in Hay River on Friday morning to reports of a hostage situation. (Natalie Pressman/CBC - image credit)

Ten people were arrested and three are now facing charges after a police operation in Hay River, N.W.T., on Friday, according to an update from RCMP that links what happened to the illegal drug trade.

RCMP are now saying they had been called about a "possible hostage-taking" — which they haven't been able to substantiate — at a home on Pine Crescent in the town that morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, they'd asked people on that street, and in the broader 553 neighbourhood, to shelter in place because of a police operation. Later in the day, they said the situation was over and that multiple people had been taken into custody.

"Police information was that several armed individuals had taken a victim at gunpoint into the residence," the Monday update reads. "The initial complaint of hostage-taking has not been substantiated and the investigation into these circumstances is still ongoing."

Police said they headed to the home and set up a perimeter around it with help from resources outside of Hay River, including police dogs and a crisis negotiation team.

Seven people who were arrested were released without charges, said police, while three men — all from Edmonton, Alta., and one of whom appears on that city's most wanted list — were charged.

Leroy John, 25, has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with conditions of his release. N.W.T. RCMP said he had also been wanted across Canada in relation to a shooting in Alberta and for weapons-related offences in the N.W.T. A court had also ordered him not to come to the N.W.T. except to attend court.

John also appears on Edmonton's most wanted list for firearms offences.

Yonis Jama, 26, is charged with failing to comply with undertaking conditions. RCMP said there were also warrants out for his arrest in the N.W.T. and Alberta related to drug and weapons charges, as well as a charge related to the assault of a Hay River police officer.

Christ Nagateka, 19, is charged with failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

RCMP say all three men remain in custody after appearing before a judge.