3 charged for roles in deadly shooting of 1-year-old by 3-year-old

The Canadian Press

VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a targeted shooting killed a 21-year-old woman in the parking lot of a mall north of Toronto. Police say a second man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Tuesday shooting in the parking lot at the Vaughan Mills mall in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an injured woman with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m. They say 21-year-old