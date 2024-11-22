3 charged after stolen BMW crash with TTC bus

A BMW that crashed into a TTC bus on Monday was stolen in Brampton on Nov. 1., Toronto police said in a news release Friday. (Paul Smith/CBC - image credit)

Three people have been charged in a carjacking and home invasion investigation that Toronto police say is linked to a stolen BMW that collided with a TTC bus this week.

Police said in a news release Friday they executed search warrants in connection with the investigation in Toronto, York and Durham, and recovered a replica handgun and other unspecified evidence.

A 33-year-old woman from Markham was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.

A 19-year-old man from Toronto was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man from Pickering faces two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of disguise with intent, flight from police and dangerous operation of conveyance. He also faces additional charges including possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with an undertaking. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

WATCH | Security camera captured crash:

9 people were injured in crash with TTC bus

Nine people were injured when the BMW slammed into a TTC bus at high speed in North York early Monday morning. That includes two people who were in the BMW and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Police have said the BMW was stolen during a carjacking on Nov. 1 near Sandalwood Parkway E. and Conestoga Drive in Brampton.

The victim was driving in a white BMW X6 when a black sedan cut them off. Two suspects exited the black sedan and approached the victim, police said in a release Friday.

One suspect took out a handgun and demanded the BMW, the release said. The victim exited the car, and the suspects drove away with both the BMW and the black sedan.

The same BMW was later involved in two separate incidents on Nov. 13, police say.

Police responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Brooke Avenue in North York.

Five suspects travelling in the BMW used a rock to smash the front glass door to a residence, but were unable to enter as the glass was reinforced with security film, police say.

The suspects then allegedly fled the scene in the BMW.

Around 4:50 a.m., police responded to a break-in near Bayview Avenue and York Mills in North York. Again, five suspects travelling in the BMW tried to force open the front door of a home.

Police say they took some personal items before fleeing in the same car.

WATCH | Two in BMW were critically injured in crash:

Then, five days later, the same BMW collided with a TTC bus around 1:50 a.m. near Bathurst Street and WIlson Avenue, police said.

Four people were in the BMW at the time — including two who were out on bail at the time, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they anticipate laying more charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.