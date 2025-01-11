3 children, 1 man in hospital after fire at duplex in Lower Sackville

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a call at a duplex early Saturday in Lower Sackville. One man has serious injuries and three children were taken to hospital. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

Four people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a fire early Saturday in a duplex in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Robert Hebb said they were called at around 3:12 a.m. to a structure fire on Riverside Drive. Ten units responded.

RCMP say a 40-year-old man was rescued from the fire by a neighbour and is in critical condition in hospital.

Three children ages five, six and nine were rescued by firefighters. They were taken to hospital and their condition is not known.

Another two people, a 37-year-old woman and a two-year-old child, were able to exit the building on their own. They did not require medical attention, according to police.

Crews fought the fire for around two and a half hours, Hebb said.

RCMP say an investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

