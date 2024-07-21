3 dead, 3 injured in Cape Breton crash
RCMP say two teenagers from Inverness County and a 71-year-old man from Utah are dead following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Mabou, N.S.
Police responded to a report of the crash at 5:10 a.m.
Once on the scene, they discovered that a car and a pickup truck travelling in opposite directions on Highway 19 had collided.
The driver and passenger of the car, both teens, were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The 71-year-old man, a passenger of the pickup truck, died after being transported to hospital. Three additional occupants of the vehicle, also from Utah, went to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say an investigation is underway.
