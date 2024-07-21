3 dead, 3 injured in Cape Breton crash

RCMP say three people are dead and three more have serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Cape Breton. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP say two teenagers from Inverness County and a 71-year-old man from Utah are dead following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Mabou, N.S.

Police responded to a report of the crash at 5:10 a.m.

Once on the scene, they discovered that a car and a pickup truck travelling in opposite directions on Highway 19 had collided.

The driver and passenger of the car, both teens, were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The 71-year-old man, a passenger of the pickup truck, died after being transported to hospital. Three additional occupants of the vehicle, also from Utah, went to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway.

MORE TOP STORIES