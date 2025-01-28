3 dead including suspect and 2 officers hurt in shooting at Indiana grocery store

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot and a person believed to be the shooter died at a grocery store Monday in northern Indiana.

Two police officers were injured in the shooting late Monday afternoon at Martin’s Super Market, Elkhart Police Department spokesperson Jessica McBrier said during a media briefing.

She said two people were pronounced dead inside the store and that the two officers “sustained gunfire," but were in stable condition at a hospital, she said.

She said police were interviewing witnesses and that there was no danger to the public. No further information was immediately released.

“It’s a sad day in Elkhart,” McBrier said.

Elkhart is about 15 miles (24kilometers) east of South Bend, Indiana.

The Associated Press