3 dead after plane crash in Trumbull County

CBC

One woman was killed and eight people hurt in a collision between an SUV and a bus on Highway 3 near Crowsnest Pass on Wednesday.RCMP say officers responded to the crash on the highway near Range Road 25, just west of Lundbreck Falls, before 7:45 p.m.According to police, the driver of the SUV crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with the private bus, which was carrying 27 people.A 44-year-old woman from Fernie, B.C., who was driving the SUV, was killed, while eight people aboard the bus w