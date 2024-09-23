3 dead after Polk County crash

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
14-year-old girl dead after ATV crashes into ditch, RCMP say
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A 14-year-old girl in Saskatchewan has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash that RCMP say happened when an officer tried to stop the vehicle after noticing the riders weren't wearing helmets.
- USA TODAY
Scandinavian Airlines flight diverted after mouse climbs out of passenger's meal
A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Norway to Spain had to be diverted after a mouse climbed out of an in-flight meal.
- GOBankingRates
5 Trucks That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money
When you're searching for a truck, price and dependability may be among the top factors you're considering. Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle Read Next: 9 Easy...
- GOBankingRates
I Work at a Car Dealership: 6 Car Brands Whose Prices Might Decline if Trump Wins the Election
Three cornerstones of ex-president Donald Trump's economic agenda are increased oil production, high tariffs on imported goods, and an end to Biden administration policies that aim to boost the...
- CBC
Could new rail line be 'costly boondoggle' or economic boon for Toronto?
Toronto's budget chief is urging her fellow councillors to dig into a federal plan for a new passenger rail line to Quebec City, even as experts stress they'd like the city to push for more transparency around the multi-billion dollar project.Officials from a VIA Rail subsidiary briefed city councillors on the economic development committee this week about the federal efforts to build the 1,000-kilometre rail line from Toronto to Quebec City. The project is intended to cut current travel times a
- Wichita Eagle
Kansas U.S. Army soldier charged in connection with crash that killed off-duty cop
Clearwater Police Department Scott Hollingsworth had just completed his one-year anniversary with the department.
- Reuters
Exclusive-US to propose ban on Chinese software, hardware in connected vehicles, sources say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department is expected on Monday to propose prohibiting Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, two sources told Reuters. The Biden administration has raised serious concerns about the collection of data by Chinese companies on U.S. drivers and infrastructure as well as the potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.
- The Canadian Press
Police chase in NYC, Long Island ends with driver dead and 7 officers, civilian taken to hospitals
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A police pursuit that began in New York City ended on Long Island with the shooting death of the driver, and seven police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.
- CBC
14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation dead after ATV crash
Meadow Lake RCMP say a girl is dead after crashing into a ditch on Saturday morning.At about 4:15 a.m. police saw two people using an ATV without helmets in Meadow Lake, according to a Saturday news release.RCMP say police turned on their emergency lights to try and stop the ATV, but instead the ATV drove away at a high speed.The release says the ATV was headed toward Flying Dust First Nation on Highway 55 and police did not pursue and deactivated their emergency lights.Police then saw the ATV t
- GOBankingRates
5 Car Repairs You Need Before Winter To Save Money
With winter comes all manner of joys -- cozy nights by the fireplace, holiday dinners and celebrations, winter breaks and vacations, and in the right climates, lovely snowscapes. Something that also...
- Kansas City Star
Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence
Don’t get stuck in K-10 traffic. Check our continuously updated traffic reports before you head out the door.
- GOBankingRates
I Work at a Car Dealership: 6 Car Brands Whose Prices Might Decline if Harris Wins the Election
Until recently, there was a clear distinction between Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Donald Trump in terms of policies that could impact auto sales and prices. Harris was seen as the 2024 presidential candidate most aligned with clean energy because of the Biden administration’s aim to bolster electric vehicle sales. Trump was seen as the candidate supporting increased oil production and gas-powered cars.
- TechCrunch
Tesla Superchargers: All the EV brands that have access
Eighteen months ago, Ford triggered a transformation when the U.S. automaker locked in a deal to give owners of its EVs access to the Tesla Supercharger network. EV owners of GM vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Cadillac Lyriq will now officially have access to Tesla’s Superchargers. All GM EV owners need to do is purchase, and wait for, the GM-approved adapters that will allow their cars to charge on Tesla’s ports.
- GOBankingRates
Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Baby Boomers in Each State
Car buyers from the baby boomer generation are more likely to know what they want up front, more likely to have more than 25% of the cost saved up, and to more likely to drive away in an American car...
- GOBankingRates
25 Simple Things To Do To Keep Your Car Costs Low
Cars are expensive, but once you drive them off the lot, the expenses keep coming. Find out what you can do to keep your car maintenance and other costs down.
- GOBankingRates
5 Most Affordable Compact Cars That Handle All Weather Conditions
If you’re looking for an affordable compact car that can handle any kind of weather, this article offers a range of options for you to consider.
- Fortune
Data scientist nails the Trump gaffe that started what looks today like a building Harris landslide
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
- HuffPost
Trump Bashes Oprah Over Harris Event In Late Night Meltdown: 'This Isn't The Real' Her
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
- The Canadian Press
Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
- USA TODAY
Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 elections says 2024 pick set off 'avalanche'
Allan Lichtman told USA TODAY his 2024 choice set off an "avalanche." Here's why he thinks Americans love political predictions.