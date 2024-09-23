3 dead after Polk County crash

CBC

Meadow Lake RCMP say a girl is dead after crashing into a ditch on Saturday morning.At about 4:15 a.m. police saw two people using an ATV without helmets in Meadow Lake, according to a Saturday news release.RCMP say police turned on their emergency lights to try and stop the ATV, but instead the ATV drove away at a high speed.The release says the ATV was headed toward Flying Dust First Nation on Highway 55 and police did not pursue and deactivated their emergency lights.Police then saw the ATV t