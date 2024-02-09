3 engines, more than a dozen cars derail on BNSF rail line in Nebraska
Three train engines and more than a dozen cars derailed on a BNSF rail line in Nebraska on Friday morning.
Three train engines and more than a dozen cars derailed on a BNSF rail line in Nebraska on Friday morning.
Three men were killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brampton on Thursday, and the driver of one of the vehicles has been arrested in connection with the collision, Peel police say.Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bovaird Drive near Chinguacousy Road. Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said the vehicle carrying the men slammed into a pole and all three were pronounced dead at the scene.Bell-Morena told reporters later at a scrum that officers originally believed it was a single veh
TORONTO — Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge. Though they're taking steps to improve security features, the companies say every update is eventually countered by new efforts from bad actors. Honda Canada is one of the automakers at the centre of the storm, as its CR-V is among the most frequently stolen models, according to a November report from insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association. Other Honda models popular with thieves i
California has also seen a number of high-profile accidents involving small planes and helicopters carrying civilians.
Shares in Nissan Motor tumbled 12% on Friday, their biggest decline in more than two decades, after quarterly earnings undershot expectations by a large margin and it cut estimates for car sales due to stiff competition in China.
OTTAWA — The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles. The Liberal government said Wednesday the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos. The funding will also enhance collaboration and information sharing with partners across Canada and internationally to identify and arrest those committing the crimes, the government added. The announcement comes on the eve o
An attorney for more than 20 passengers who were on board the Alaska Airlines flight that suffered a midair blowout last month said the plane was “essentially a time bomb” following the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report that found bolts were missing from the jet. “A plane was delivered by Boeing to Alaska…
FEATURE Toyota Motor stock has hit all-time highs. Ford Motor and General Motors have not. Don’t blame their electric-vehicle strategies. Instead, Ford and GM did something far more simple: They overpromised and underdelivered.
2025 Kia Carnival gets a mild styling update with a big powertrain addition: a turbocharged hybrid engine. It goes on sale this summer.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A “whistling sound” was heard on a previous flight of the Boeing 737 Max 9 whose door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight last month, an attorney representing passengers in a lawsuit said in new court documents. Mark Lindquist is representing 22 passengers of Alaska Airlines flight 1282, which made a harrowing emergency landing in Portland last month after a door plug blew out of the Boeing fuselage just minutes after takeoff. The plane landed safely and there we
A person was hospitalized after a truck plowed into seven other vehicles before crashing into the concrete median and catching fire, authorities said.
The five U.S. Marines who died while conducting routine flight training were all in their 20s, officials said Friday. The Marines went missing Tuesday night.
It's part of a $1.3 billion investment at its Kentucky facility.
Thai Airways has placed a firm order for 45 Boeing 787 jets, with options potentially boosting the size of the deal to around 80 aircraft as it serves rising international travel demand, industry sources said. The deal, to be formally unveiled later this month, is already reflected in Boeing's published order backlog as a contract for 45 planes with an undisclosed customer, they said. Boeing declined to comment and referred questions to Thai Airways, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — The locomotive of a cargo train derailed in northern Colorado early Wednesday, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel, authorities said. The Great Western Railway locomotive did not tip over when it went off the rails at a switch in the tracks just before 1 a.m. but a fuel tank was punctured, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said in a Facebook post. The spill was contained and did not get into any waterways, it said. No one was injured in the derailment, which happened n
Shelby will build 10 units of the Series 2 Coupe, including seven with a carbon fiber body and three with an aluminum body.
Driver's ed provider Zutobi calculated the most expensive vehicles to own and operate based on insurance and fuel costs, finding that the rugged F-150 Raptor is the most expensive.
Standard personal finance advice says to spend no more than 10% of your monthly income on a car payment and less than 20% on combined auto expenses, including gas, insurance and maintenance. Also: 7...
It's one of 56 built.
A U.S. Senate committee on Thursday voted on legislation to boost safety inspector and air traffic controller staffing, but declined to endorse raising the airline pilot retirement age to 67 from 65. The U.S. House of Representatives in July voted 351-69 on a sweeping bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that would hike the mandatory pilot retirement age to 67. The Senate Commerce Committee voted 14-13 to reject the retirement age hike after the FAA said earlier this week it would prefer additional research was conducted before Congress raised the age.
The folks at Electrogenic electrified and modernized the century-old British ride.