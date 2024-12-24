3 fall in ocean after part of Santa Cruz Wharf collapses
Three people fell into the ocean after a portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed on Monday, officials said.
Alissa McCommon pleaded guilty to raping a child and other charges and was ordered to have no contact with the baby fathered by her victim
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
British citizen Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing a one-year prison sentence for his summer romance with a London teenager, 17, who he met while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.
Maria Ridulph's 1957 kidnapping and murder shook the town of Sycamore, Ill.
King Charles attends church solo in Sandringham on a wintery day as Queen Camilla rests, though her recent recovery from illness is not the reason.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
"Mom and Dad aren't here, so trying to pretend everything's the same really is not what's in the best interest for everybody," Savannah explained
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.
Demand at Edmonton's Food Bank is reaching levels never seen before, and the need is causing so much strain that the food bank will soon put limits on how often clients can use its services.Executive director Marjorie Bencz said about 45,000 people a month are now being served through the food bank's hamper program, roughly 10,000 more compared to this time two years ago."We're running at capacity all the time," Bencz said in an interview."This is not sustainable over time."The food bank started
Its glühwein mulled wine stalls, festooned with Christmas lights and tinsel, stand emptied and shuttered.
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired police officer in the nation's capital was convicted Monday of lying to authorities about leaking confidential information to the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group.