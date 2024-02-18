3 First Responders Fatally Shot in Minnesota Domestic Incident

Burnsville Police Department

Three Minnesota first responders were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in Burnsville, a suburb of Minneapolis, on Sunday morning.

The city of Burnsville released a statement Sunday afternoon identifying those killed as officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, and Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. Another officer, Adam Medlicott, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The statement said police had been called to a residence at 1:50 a.m. local time Sunday morning over a report that an armed man was barricaded inside with family members. When officers arrived at the property the situation escalated to gunfire with police.

“At approximately 8 a.m., the suspect was reported to be dead,” the statement said. “Later in the morning, the other family members left the home and are safe. There is no ongoing threat.” Authorities said the police investigation was in its early stages, and there would be a vigil in memory of the emergency responders later Sunday.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day,” Minnesota governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville. Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families—the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can.”

Police vehicles filled the neighborhood streets where the victims were shot by the suspect. There were no details about what happened leading up to the shootout, but authorities plan to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig sent their condolences, and the director of the Minnesota Association of Police and Peace Officers said they were “devastated at the horrific loss.”

