3 Florida residents arrested for acid attack on New Jersey woman
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn spoke to The Star from prison in Topeka. She wants the governor to reduce her sentence because of the abuse that preceded her grisly crime and the ways she’s changed since.
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
A Pennsylvania Republican official says he was “swatted” at his home on Friday, August 16, after endorsing Kamala Harris for president on national television.Matthew McCaffery, a local Republican official in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, released doorbell footage on Saturday via X, showing police patting him down on his front porch.He said, “My family was swatted in what Upper Merion Police are classifying as a politically motivated crime. This happened after I appeared on CNN, where I discussed my decision not to support Donald Trump.”Upper Merion police released the following statement on the incident to Storyful:“We did receive information about a possible hostage situation at the residence of Mr McCaffery. Our officers checked the residence and found no issue at the location. The incident is an active criminal investigation and we will not speculate on motives.”McCaffery was a member of the Montgomery County Republican Committee; however, he told CNN that he expected to lose his seat after a disciplinary hearing scheduled following his CNN interview.His seat was listed as vacant on Tuesday after the disciplinary hearing, which was held on Monday night.As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the Montgomery County Republican Committee nor Matthew McCaffery had released a statement regarding the status of his position. Credit: Matthew McCaffery via Storyful
Susan Lorincz, 59, claimed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids were trespassing on her Ocala, Fla., property and threatened to beat her up in June 2023
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
Four children were shot while they were driving around in a stolen car, Minneapolis police say The children were between 11 and 14 years old.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who said she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide.
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in North Vancouver, B.C., say homicide investigators have been called in after a woman and a child died from falling off an apartment balcony.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
Ellen Rachel Craig was sentenced to nine years for beating the toddler to death for failing to do her chores.
STEPHENVILLE, N.L. — A trial began Tuesday for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to an airport in western Newfoundland.
Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie
The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police, and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning
"Our utmost priority is providing support to the family," a spokesperson for Clifford Chance says
Assistant chief constable Stuart Houston said offences by police officers ‘damages public confidence’ in the force.
Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a move welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky who said it would bolster Ukraine’s independence. Kyiv has been trying to curb religious and social links with Russia for years—a process that was accelerated by Moscow’s 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church endorsed. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead als
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.
Seattle Police detectives are investigating a homicide in a flooded townhome in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of North Seattle. Court documents reveal disturbing details about the death of Zoey He, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting from Hawaii and was the girlfriend of the suspect Andy Chu, who has admitted to possibly being responsible for her death. What happened: On Aug. 10, police responded to a welfare check on Northeast 133rd Street, where they found a bathtub full of water, a running sink and the victim lying on her back with a throat laceration and an ice pack on her neck.