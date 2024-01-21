After 3 Friends Found Dead In Missouri Backyard, Families Demand Answers

The families of three men Missouri who were found dead outside a friend’s home earlier this year are demanding answers into their loved ones’ mysterious deaths.

Clayton McGeeney, 36, Ricky Johnson, 38, and David Harrington, 37, were found dead outside another friend’s home in the Northland neighborhood of Kansas City, by McGeeney’s fiancée on Jan. 9, local news station WDAF reported.

As of Saturday, medical examiners had not made a ruling on causes of death, a Kansas City police spokesperson told HuffPost in an email. The spokesperson added that there were “no apparent signs of foul play.”

Harrington’s mother, Jennifer Marquez, told WDAF that her son went to the house to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game, and she never heard from either him or his two friends after that.

Clayton McGeeney, Ricky Johnson, and David Harrington via Facebook

“I was at work, and I just never thought I’d be one of those people that would respond the way I did. I collapsed, I think. I don’t remember,” Marquez said.

The homeowner did not answer calls from friends and family, prompting McGeeney’s fiancée to break into the home after no one answered the door. They find one of the men deceased on the back porch.

Police later found two more bodies in the backyard, according to the outlet.

John Picerno, the attorney representing the homeowner, said in an interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams that his client had “no idea” the bodies were there.

“They were in the backyard. He doesn’t use that particular door. He goes out in the front. And so, he had no knowledge that they were out there until, you know, Tuesday, when he was told that they were out there,” Picerno told NewsNation.

Kansas City Police have ruled out foul play, and the homeowner has not been charged with any crimes.Picerno told Abrams that the homeowner had no reason to harm his friends.

“They were his friends. They were at his house socializing. If he had found them there, or if they were in danger, he would have called the police and tried to help them,” the lawyer said.

Alan McGeeney, Clayton’s cousin, told KCTV the incident seemed “strange” and said the families are looking for answers.

“I’m not looking for anyone’s head or anything, but my cousin was frozen to the dirt for two days,” McGeeney told the outlet.

